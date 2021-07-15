MORGANTOWN — When Neal Brown came to West Virginia two and a half years ago he was looking at a program that had to be rebuilt, put back together again, collect not only more talent but create a culture from which a winner can evolve.
It was little different than what Matt Campbell faced six years ago when he rolled into Iowa State.
It was a special place waiting for something special to happen, but you had to be the right man with the right plan ... and Campbell was that and at Big 12 Football Media Day he spoke about how he approached it and, when you hear him talk, you realize his approach isn’t much different than what Neal Brown is trying to do.
“I always said this in our profession: You are somebody who is trying to be somebody or you are trying to do something,” Campbell said.
There is a nuanced but distinct difference there. You can become a somebody by doing something but you can’t do something just because you are somebody.
One is about reaching out for fame and fortune, becoming somebody, which is fine, but the person who is trying to do something is the one who gets the lasting and deepest rewards and feelings of accomplishment.
“I’ve always loved coaching and trying to do something to make a difference,” Campbell said. “That’s one of the great joys we’ve had over the past five years at Iowa State. How do you do something when a lot of people said you can never have or sustain success like that. It’s been a lot of fun and a great challenge together and to sustain success by creating a culture where kids come in every day and feel confident they can become the best they can.
“That’s what I love about what I do. It’s a true joy to go to work every day.”
Think about those statements coming in this “me first” era ... a time when kids are sliding through a transfer portal to become somebody, not necessarily by doing something other than meeting the challenge of winning a job head on. Think about it where coaches up and leave for more money, more prestige, more whatever.
There have been rumors rumbling throughout football over the last few years — but no more than after last season when the once downtrodden Cyclones from Ames, Iowa, went 8-1 in the Big 12 and went to the conference championship game. Among their regular-season victories was one over Oklahoma, to whom they lost in the playoff.
But Campbell fooled everyone. He took a new contract from Iowa State ... a lucrative one, yes, but not as lucrative as he could have made jumping to Texas or any of maybe 50 other jobs that would have welcomed him to do for their program what he did for Iowa State.
When Campbell showed up on campus from the MAC, Iowa State had recorded one winning season in a decade and was right there with Kansas in the gutter of the Big 12.
His effort and his loyalty were appreciated to the tune of a salary at $4 million, which is twice what he came to Iowa State to make. Rather than $100,000 annual raises that were written into his last contract, he now has incentive-based raises, such as getting $250,000 for each win after No. 6 in a season.
They also reduced his buyout to $4 million, which is affordable if you are making $4 million and moving to a job that would pay more.
What’s more, as it’s been with Neal Brown as he tries to reclaim former glories at WVU, Campbell has gotten a boost in facilities and pay raises for his assistants that scream out that Iowa State is a destination job if you do things right, which is hard to do in a conference dominated by Oklahoma’s football history and Texas’ checkbook.
He and his athletic director, Jamie Pollard, believe in the same things.
“You want to be with people who have similar visions,” Campbell said. “You want to lead the right way, and Jamie has been that way.”
Campbell said it is about the relationship that got hm to Iowa State and has kept him there.
“It’s why I came to Iowa State. If I would have told you I was going to be living the last six years in the middle of Iowa, I don’t know that I would have said that [when looking at the Iowa State job]. But it was Jamie, his vision, what he was looking for, what he wanted to build and certainly his expectations of how he wanted to build were easy to rally around.
“It’s been a great joy to have a great partnership. Getting some those things were great positives because you want to continue to grow. You want to only push yourself but you want to show investment into people who have worked really hard — our players and our coaches to build our program.”
With that, though, comes higher expectations but Campbell accepts that as a positive, not a negative part of the job.
“That’s been happening over the past four years. As we’ve grown, things outside of us have grown,” he said. “The great thing is even just a year ago, being able to take a pause and take a step back and say ‘What is your program about? What do you stand for?’
“I think we’ve always been this but being able to define it has allowed us to move forward.”
Campbell understands that this isn’t Wonderland. It’s a competitive collegiate football setting and while you want to do something, when you do it it makes you a somebody and, when you are a somebody, there’s usually a target that comes with it.
Think everyone in the Big 12 isn’t gunning for Oklahoma? Well, now they are gunning for Iowa State, too.
“Certainly, we are outcome aware. We can’t be naive to that,” Campbell said. “But, really, what we’ve always been is purpose and process driven. We’ve been able to put our ego aside and say ‘How do we grow? How do we get better?’ Whether it’s a coach or a player, man we haven’t arrived. There’s so much work to be done.”
And in college football you never really reach the point where you can be sure you will stay there.
“Every year it really is a totally different team every year. You can say yeah, we got a lot of players back (this year it’s 19 starters at Iowa State) but Kene Nwangwu is gone (to the Minnesota Vikings) and without him you don’t win three or four games last year. The dynamic, the leadership is always changing.
“If you are willing to go back, reflect, say here’s the standards, here’s the expectations within our own walls and then can we put our egos aside and all of us have the willingness to grow, then it allows you to reach your full potential year in and year out.”
So now he is approaching the summit and others are gunning for him. He understands that and has a way to express it to his team so it reacts to the challenge rather than believing they have reached the top.
“First and foremost, we are a team that has achieved a lot of great things but there’s still a lot of things to achieve out there,” Campbell said. “You can go back to the tape last year and say ‘What could you have been last year?’ That’s where you put the ego aside and decide where our growth has to occur if you are going to move yourselves forward.
“We’ve never defined ourselves by winning. We’ve always defined ourselves by how do you become the best person you can be, individually as a whole.”
