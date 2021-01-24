MORGANTOWN — The words sounded almost silly when they came out of Jalen Bridges’ mouth during West Virginia’s postgame Zoom call with the media. He was telling us that coach Bob Huggins had called what was a rather uneventful 69-47 victory over a dreadful Kansas State team the biggest win of the year.
True, Huggins wouldn’t have said that had the Mountaineers found a way to beat No. 1 Gonzaga earlier in the year, or if they had hung on through the final seconds of a 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas, the last game they played two weeks ago before the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the basketball facility and shut down team activities.
Kansas State is the last place team in the Big 12, after all, and had lost five in a row going into Saturday’s game, which made you wonder why it meant so much to Huggins.
He would explain.
“I thought it was the biggest win of the year because we were coming off a loss where we could have, should have, won,” he said, referring to the Texas heartbreaker. “Then we get hit with the COVID-19 stuff. We really hadn’t had a time where we could practice. We were down to four guys...not all because of COVID, but contact tracing and everything that goes with it. And we had a guy that needed some rest. It’s hard to get anything done with four guys.”
In other words, this was a big game because WVU could have reacted in a negative manner.
They could have let the Texas loss linger and play on their minds for two weeks. They could have come out thinking this would be an easy game where, if not ready to play, they could have let it slip away.
It’s hard enough to survive on the road in the Big 12 if everything is going right, but with all the Mountaineers had been through, they were walking a tightrope wearing a blindfold, unsure what might happen.
There’s something about doing what you have to do to survive, and that’s what the Mountaineers did Saturday. They turned up the defense and that allowed them to force turnovers, causing a young, sloppy K-State team to turn basketball into a scene out of a Three Stooges movie.
“I felt really good about what we did defensively,” Huggins said. “I thought we did a better job. We wouldn’t be sitting here with three league losses if we guarded as well as we did tonight.”
The defense allowed WVU to open a 17-4 lead early and ride it right through halftime.
But there was a challenge, and how many times have we all seen a basketball team have a big lead, then suddenly come apart when an opponent hits a hot streak, which was what Kansas State did.
Early in the second half, Selton Miguel figured out the Mountaineers’ defense. He scored Kansas State’s first nine points of the second half and all of a sudden, that double figure lead had been cut in half and stood at eight points with the Wildcats in possession of the ball and taking an open 3. Had it gone in, it would have cut it to a five-point game.
There certainly was reason to worry, but all of a sudden WVU found a new hero. While Miles “Deuce” McBride and Jalen Bridges had been doing most of the offensive work for the Mountaineers up to that point, Taz Sherman came to life.
Sherman had not hit a first-half field goal, but right then, with the lead at eight points, he canned a pair of smooth, back-to-back 3s.
Disaster had been averted.
WVU’s moxie wasn’t tested down the stretch, for the lead was back out to 14 points, then 16, and Kansas State had nothing left to mount another run.
Huggins was able to do some things he wanted to do — he got some players playing time, made use of Emmitt Matthews Jr.’s skills on a couple of occasions, went with four guards to protect the basketball, which also gave him something just as valuable – a group of players on the floor who could make free throws if the Wildcats decided to foul.
How often over the years has WVU been vulnerable down the stretch due to its free throw shooting? But with Sherman, McBride and Jordan McCabe on the floor as well as Sean McNeil, the team’s best free throw shooter, if need be, the Mountaineers were in reliable hands.
WVU finished with 17-of-22 on free throws, keeping Kansas State an arm’s reach away.
Those guys were also passing the ball and protecting it.
“Look at how we scored,” Huggins said. “We scored when we passed the ball.”
Indeed they did, tallying 17 assists on 22 field goals, oddly the same number of free throws made and attempted.
