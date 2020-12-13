MORGANTOWN — All of a sudden, the gang that couldn’t shoot straight has turned into Annie Oakley, Wild Bill Hickok and Dirty Harry all rolled into one.
No. 10/11 West Virginia regained its shooting touch in the second half after shooting just 25.7 percent in the first half against North Texas on Friday afternoon and it comes just in time, for they must make a quick turnaround and go back out onto the Coliseum floor at 1 p.m. Sunday to take on No. 19 Richmond in a game being shown on ESPN.
Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the 62-50 victory over the Mean Green when the Mountaineers shot 53.8 percent in the second half was that Sean McNeil shook off his season-long shooting slump and led West Virginia with 15 points, hitting five of nine shots from the floor and two of three from 3-point range.
McNeil, who led all junior college scorers two years ago and was known as a sharpshooter, was shooting 27.5 percent from the floor coming into Friday’s game.
McNeil actually came into the game with a plan to try and reignite his jump shot. Rather than bombing away from the outside, as he had been doing, he moved in where he could shoot a mid-range jumper.
“I recognized I had a smaller guy on me and kind of backed him in,” McNeil said. “I drew a foul. That was kind of a big thing for me. I just wanted to see the ball go in, a 15-footer. Something like that get me going. I think it affected me positively to knock down a couple of shots as well.”
Positively, it did.
McNeil didn’t want to put pressure on himself, and that was why he wanted to get some mid-range jumpers to go.
“The last thing I wanted to do was think about it, but I did want to get some easy buckets, watch the ball go in and build some confidence from there and extend myself out to 3-point land. I got some confidence and knocked down some 3s as well.”
Coach Bob Huggins has a strong belief that this can be one of his better shooting teams, despite the fact that this year they have gotten off to a slow start in that department.
“I really thing Sean McNeil can shoot the basketball. Taz Sherman can really shoot the basketball. Deuce McBride can — is a way better-than-average shooter. Emmitt Matthews came back making shots, shooting the ball better than he had shot it in his first two years here. Jordan McCabe is a way better-than-average shooter.
“You’re looking at five guys right there who we thought could stretch the floor, who are very capable of making 3s and making shots off the bounce and really be able to occupy the defense,” Huggins said. “That hasn’t happened to this point, not with all of them on the floor.”
The ultimate for Huggins is to have at least two guys on the floor making shots from the outside so that the defense can’t sag in on Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, once he gets going.
“Sean has made shots, but we didn’t have other guys who were making shots,” Huggins said. “Deuce has made shots. We didn’t have other guys making shots. Taz has made shots. We didn’t have other guys making shots. We need people to be more consistent.
“When you’re open, you should have a great chance to make the shot. We haven’t, so that’s been a problem. We make shots in shooting drills. They’re in the practice facility on their own, working on their game but the ball hasn’t gone in, for whatever reason.”
They are going to need to keep their hot hand if they want to beat Richmond, a team that earlier this season beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Spiders have won all four of their starts so far this season, topping Morehead State, Wofford and Northern Iowa in addition to Kentucky while also having three games canceled or postponed.
“They have a really good coach in Chris Mooney, who has been there quite a while and been able to recruit their kind of guys. The point guard is impressive, probably as good as we will play all year. They have good size and strength, make 3s and pass well. One thing they do is they can pass,” Huggins said.
Mooney is the winningest coach in Richmond history with a 278-221 record as he begins his 16th season there, last going 24-7 and on track to go last spring’s NCAA Tournament that was canceled.
The point guard is Jacob Gilyard, who is nominated for the Bob Cousy Award watch list given to the nation’s top point guard. He already has 28 assists and just five assists this season and, as a team, Richmond has 62 assists and just 44 turnovers.
Richmond has four players averaging in double figures, led by Grant Golden, who averages 15.3 points a game.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.