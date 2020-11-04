MORGANTOWN — We've seen utter disruption throughout college football this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of it clearly obvious to fans across the country.
Some leagues canceled their non-conference schedules. Some postponed their entire season. And we're not talking about leagues that make no difference on the national scene.
We're talking Big Ten and Pac-12, each of which, after seeing other leagues play and being pressured by fans, alumni, television networks and the like, have changed their minds and are just now getting started on their seasons.
We've seen coaches like Les Miles at Kansas miss a game and Nick Saban at Alabama test positive, although when a couple of tests came back negative, he was allowed to coach.
We've seen games canceled, and particular schools hit with the plague — Wisconsin currently has 22 players and staff members stricken.
But there are other sides to it, too, for this forgettable season will be long remembered by players and coaches who went through it, and it will be as much for things you don't see and don't think about as for what you do.
At Texas, which opened as a touchdown favorite over West Virginia for Saturday's noon game in Austin that will be shown on ABC this week, the Longhorns are coming off a huge come-from-behind 41-34 overtime victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater; the victory left every team in the Big 12 with at least one loss and has thrown the conference's title race wide open.
It was worth celebrating, yes, but it could not make this feel in any way like a normal season.
"This does not feel like a normal year because of all the things we have to do with our mitigation strategies," Texas coach Tom Herman said.
It just never can settle in as football as usual.
"Not only are we dealing here at Texas with COVID and new coordinators and learning new systems without a spring or summer, but we are in a temporary football facility while we build a new $250 million facility," Herman said. "Our meeting room is a club room. Players are taking notes with their notebooks in their lap."
It has been much the same at WVU, where its facility is also being redone. Team meals have been in the practice facility at times and film is watched in makeshift quarters...it has all come with limited fans, social distancing and masks.
Abnormal is the new normal.
"Friday at the hotel we cannot hang out as a team," Herman said. "Normally, we'd have a team meal, but on the road we now have to eat our meal in our bedroom."
Herman says the disruption is such that "it will not feel like a normal season at any time in 2020."
The result of this is a season being played without any flow to it.
When it finally ends, when it comes time to make judgments on teams to set up playoffs and bowl games and weigh which league deserves to be rewarded, it'll be near impossible to do.
No. 1 Clemson goes into its biggest game of the year against No. 4 Notre Dame without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week due to a positive COVID test; even though he feels fine, protocols keeps him out until he can get more work in.
If they lose, does that make Notre Dame better than the Tigers?
It's a difficult situation for everyone...the pollsters, the coaches, the bowl committees, the NCAA and the historians.
"I don't know how they will be 100% accurate [judging teams at the end of the season]," Oklahoma State veteran coach Mike Gundy said, "but don't we debate that every year anyway?"
And, in the end, does it matter? Gundy isn't sure.
"It's a good break to watch college football, to put things aside for six or eight hours on a Saturday," he said. "We all signed up for the same thing. We have to put that aside and take what medicine they give us."
Interestingly, the Big 12's decision to go ahead and get a season in has proved halfway through to be a good one. It's given the nation that break each week despite the difficulties that have arisen.
"It shows we had a good plan," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said of the Big 12's decision to move forward. "We've given ourselves some buffer time built in [three off weeks]. That's already been helpful. Chances are it will factor in again."
What was already a huge challenge to win throughout a three-month football season under normal circumstances has now become a marathon where maybe the best team doesn't win not only weekly but for the season.
What will it take to come out as a conference champion, or maybe the national champion?
"No huge COVID issues and being able to lay the normal starting lineup for most of the season," Texas' Herman said. "It's going to be the team that continues to improve. We are a much different team than we were in Week 2 or 3. Because of the hand we all were dealt in the spring and summer, it's the teams that can continue to improve and play their best football in the month of November."
Herman believes his team is in that group.
Neal Brown has seen his West Virginia team also improving and gaining confidence.
That makes this week's game a huge one for both teams.
