MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia fan picked up the telephone after watching the Mountaineers rally to beat North Texas, 62-50 Friday afternoon.
“Hello, police? I want to report a missing person,” the call begins. “You want me to describe him? Well, if you see him, you can’t miss him. He’s big, 260 pounds, muscular, athletic.”
The police officer on the other end is writing this down.
“His name?” he finally says.
“Oscar ... Oscar Tshiebwe,” the fan continues.
“When and where was he last seen?” the officer asks.
“In the first half of the basketball game at the Coliseum,” the fan says.
“And what was he wearing?” the officer wants to know.
“A West Virginia basketball uniform,” said the fan.
And so, the manhunt begins for Oscar Tshiebwe, who somehow has lost his way on the road to greatness.
WVU came into this season expecting him to build on a freshman season that had him named Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, but the guy who has shown up through the season’s first six game surely has to be an imposter.
There’s no way Oscar Tshiebwe, a foot from the basket, goes up and shoots the ball a foot over and past the basket.
“You have a one-footer and you miss it by two feet you’re having a bad day,” said Coach Bob Huggins. “I don’t care who you are, you’re having a bad day.”
That wasn’t the player WVU came to love last year as he teamed up with Derek Culver for a powerful inside tandem of strength and athleticism.
Culver believes this is just a slump.
“Oscar is going to be Oscar,” Culver said. “What you guys are seeing right now isn’t him. Don’t get accustomed to seeing this. It’s just something he’s going through right now, a little funk.”
Take a look at him compared to last year.
Last season, he led the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game, this year he is at 7.7 points. He shot 55.2 percent from the field last year, 44.7 percent this year. He was 80.8 percent free throw shooter last year. That has fallen to 60 percent this year.
And foul trouble has kept him from playing as much as he wants, averaging only 19.1 minutes a game, four less than last season.
“He’s missing some shots. I’ve been through it. Everyone who plays basketball at a high level has been through it. If you think this is Oscar, it’s not. Whatever he’s going through right now will pass pretty soon,” Culver said.
Huggins is disappointed.
“He hasn’t played well. He hasn’t run. He was as good a runner as any college forward in the country, maybe the best,” Huggins said on his post-game radio show Friday. “He has not made perimeter shots. Last year, he was really coming on making those shots at the end of the season.
“And he hasn’t finished around the rim. That was something he got better and better at toward the end of last year.”
Huggins wasn’t ripping on Tshiebwe. He was simply being honest.
“I love the kid. I’m not trying to say something disrespectful but he hasn’t played very well. He hasn’t shot, he hasn’t rebounded as well, he hasn’t run as well. He hasn’t passed as well,” Huggins said.
So, what do you do?
Saturday they can’t practice, Sunday they play Richmond.
Then Huggins plans to give them a couple of days off before trying work on Tshiebwe’s game as the Mountaineers begin to look forward to Big 12 play.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.