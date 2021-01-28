MORGANTOWN – The No. 14-ranked West Virginia University baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2021 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced on Thursday.
The Mountaineers tallied 29 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s head coaches.
Texas Tech was tabbed to win the Big 12 for the fourth consecutive season. The Red Raiders collected 63 points, including seven first-place votes, to pace the conference. TCU (52 points) was selected to finish second, while Texas (46 points) was picked third. The Horned Frogs and Longhorns each received one first-place vote.
Oklahoma State was picked fourth with 42 points, ahead of Oklahoma (31 points) and West Virginia (29 points), while Kansas State (28 points), Baylor (25 points) and Kansas (8 points) rounded out the poll. Of note, coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.
WVU finished in the top four in the final Big 12 standings in four of its first seven years in the league. Last season, the Mountaineers did not play any conference games.
The Mountaineers are coming off a COVID-19-shortened, 11-5 season in 2020, marking the club's best 16-game start since 2009. West Virginia is set to welcome 25 returners back to the squad this spring, including junior infielder Tyler Doanes, junior catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh and junior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf, who were all named Preseason All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday.
Last week, the Mountaineers were slotted at No. 14 in D1Baseball.com's Preseason Top 25, good for the highest preseason ranking by a major poll in program history.
