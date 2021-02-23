The Big 12 has announced the following men’s basketball conference matchups will be rescheduled for the week of March 1-7. To avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks, the West Virginia at Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, February 25 has been canceled.
The Mountaineers will still play the Bears, but it will be on Tuesday, March 2 at the Coliseum in Morgantown. Tip time is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Among the other changes to the Big 12 are as follows:
Monday, March 1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Tuesday, March 2
Baylor at West Virginia – 5 p.m. (ESPN/2)
TCU at Texas Tech
Texas at Iowa State
Thursday, March 4
Iowa State @ Texas Tech
Oklahoma State @ Baylor
TCU @ West Virginia – TBD (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
Texas @ Oklahoma
Saturday, March 6
Oklahoma State at West Virginia -- TBD (ESPN/2)
Iowa State at Kansas State
Sunday, March 7
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech at Baylor
WVU football's annual Blue-Gold Spring Game set for April 24
West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game presented by Encova on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at outdoor events, the attendance allowed in Milan Puskar Stadium for the Gold-Blue Spring Game and ticket information will be announced at a later time. Information on parking, online streaming and the television broadcast also will be released at a later date.
A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children's. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $768,000 to WVU Medicine Children's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.