MORGANTOWN — The latest victim of the COVID-19 surge happens to be the football program at West Virginia University.
That means Saturday's second attempt for the Mountaineers to play the Oklahoma Sooners will not take place.
WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said the pause was "Due to a surge of positive Covid-19 cases and contact tracing within the football program."
The program's activities, including workouts and games, are on complete pause for the next seven days, Lyons said, based on data he received from WVU health officials.
The goal of putting the program on hold is to help "reduce and eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Lyons, in the meantime said, he plans to again reschedule the Oklahoma game, which was slated to be played in Morgantown.
"Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," Lyons said. "We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17."
