MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s women’s basketball team stormed past North Alabama 80-51 on Thursday to win its 2020-21 home opener in the upgraded WVU Coliseum.
The victory improved coach Mike Carey’s Mountaineers to 3-0 on the season after consecutive victories over Fresno State and LSU to start the season. The most recent of those previous wins, a 62-42 victory over LSU, gave Carey 700 career wins, with 412 of those wins coming during his tenure as head coach at WVU.
Carey picked up win No. 701 for his career and No. 413 at WVU on Thursday as the Mountaineers rolled past North Alabama with an equally-dominant offensive and defensive showing. WVU outshout North Alabama 45.2 percent to 30.6 percent, as it led 20-13 after the first quarter and 40-27 at halftime before running away with the victory in the second half.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and Esmery Martinez recorded a massive double-double with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and a whopping 22 rebounds. Martinez, who also tallied three blocks and a pair of steals, gobbled up 14 defensive rebounds but also snatched eight offensive boards as she nearly outrebounded the entire North Alabama team by herself (22-24).
As a team, WVU posted a 61-24 rebounding advantage in the game.
Gondrezick also tallied four assists, three rebounds and three steals for WVU, while point guard Madisen Smith dished a team-high eight assists to go with eight points and forward Kari Niblack scored nine points to go with six rebounds.
Olivia Noah led North Alabama with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range, before fouling out. Jailia Roberts added another 15 points for North Alabama, while Macey Lee scored 10 points before fouling out.
As a team North Alabama shot a mere 5-of-30 from 3-point range (16.7 percent).
WVU will play again Sunday when it takes on Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Mountaineers will host the game at the WVU Coliseum with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.