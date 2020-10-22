MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team was picked fifth in this year’s Big 12 Preseason Poll in a vote by the league’s 10 head coaches, the conference announced Thursday.
Baylor once again was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 regular-season title, after receiving nine first-place votes. Second-place Texas received the other first-place vote, while Iowa State was picked third. Kansas State and West Virginia rounded out the top five. Texas Tech was selected sixth, while Oklahoma was seventh and Oklahoma State was eighth, followed by TCU and Kansas.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team in the poll.
The Mountaineers were picked to finish third in last year’s preseason poll. WVU posted a record of 17-12, including a 7-11 mark in Big 12 play, to finish sixth in the conference in 2019-20.
The Mountaineers opened official practice on Oct. 14. The 2020-21 college basketball season opens on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Mountaineers' Gondrezick, Niblack earn All-Big 12 preseason honors
MORGANTOWN – Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and junior forward Kari Niblack of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors ahead of the 2020-21 season, the league announced Wednesday.
The honor is the first preseason award for each student-athlete. Last season, Gondrezick and Niblack earned honorable mention status on the 2020 All-Big 12 Team.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring last season after averaging 15.3 points per game. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native tallied nine 20-point games a season ago and also dished out 82 assists. The senior guard also impressed on the defensive end of the court in 2019-20, tallying 34 steals.
Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game a season ago. The Leesburg, Florida, native played in and started all 29 games for the Mountaineers in 2019-20, and finished the year with five double-doubles. During her two seasons at WVU, Niblack has racked up 101 career blocks, which is tied for No. 8 in program history.
