MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes James Madison to Morgantown on Sunday.
Opening tip against the Dukes is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The contest can be found on 100.9 JACK-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Sunday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lanny Frattare and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena.
The Mountaineers (4-1, 0-1 Big 12) and the Dukes (4-1, 0-0 CAA) are set to meet for the 11th time on Sunday evening. West Virginia has won the last three meetings between the two teams, with WVU’s most recent win coming on March 23, 2018, when the Mountaineers defeated JMU, 67-55, in Morgantown. James Madison’s last win against WVU came on Dec. 16, 2001, when the Dukes defeated West Virginia, 74-56, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
West Virginia is coming of a 65-45 loss to No. 7/7 Baylor on Dec. 10 in its 2020-21 Big 12 opener. Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans led the Mountaineers in scoring, with 10 points. It marked the fourth time this season that Deans has finished in double figures and the first time in her WVU career that she has led the team in scoring. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez led the team on the glass, with 12 rebounds.
A trio of Mountaineers finished the game just outside double figures, as redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, junior guard Madisen Smith and Martinez added nine points apiece.
James Madison is coming off a 79-69 win over George Washington on Dec. 9. The win over GW was JMU’s third consecutive win. Kiki Jefferson paced the Dukes in scoring against the Colonials, tallying 23 points. Peyton McDaniel (19 points) and Jamia Hazell (11 points) also finished in double figures in the win.
Anne Francoise Diouf led James Madison on the glass, hauling in 13 rebounds. Jefferson and Diouf tied for the team lead in assists, with three, against George Washington.
