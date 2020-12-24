MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University defensive lineman Darius Stills, of Fairmont, continues to earn national recognition.
Earlier this month, Stills was named first team Bleacher Report and ESPN.com All-America, and today, USA Today recognized the senior on its All-America first team.
Stills, despite being double- and triple-teamed this year, generated 22 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks in nine regular season games for the 5-4 Mountaineers.
He had 3½ tackles for loss in the Baylor win and a season-high five tackles and a sack at Texas Tech.
In 42 career games, Stills has produced 82 total tackles, 25½ tackles for loss and 11½ sacks. Stills, the Big 12’s defensive lineman of the year, earned second team All-America honors by The Athletic and was honorable mention All-America by the football analytics website Pro Football Focus.
Stills becomes the first West Virginia University defensive lineman since John Thornton in 1998 to earn first team All-America honors.
In addition, teammate Tykee Smith was recently named first team All-America by Pro Football Focus and Akheem Mesidor was named second team Freshman All-America by The Athletic.
More All-America teams will be announced in the coming days.
Stills indicated earlier this month via Twitter that he plans on performing for the Mountaineers in the 2020 Liberty Bowl played in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, Dec. 31 against Army West Point.
The 9-2 Black Knights were a late replacement for Tennessee, which opted out of the bowl game because of COVID-19 concerns within the Volunteers’ program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.