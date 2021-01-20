MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University's offense got a big boost on Wednesday afternoon when 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown announced on Twitter that he would be returning for his senior season.
Brown made a huge jump last year as the featured back in Coach Neal Brown's offense, rushing for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 202 receiving yards and a pair of scores through the air.
Brown gained only 446 yards as a freshman and 367 as a sophomore before becoming the featured back and turning on the lights.
He laid claim to the position right away, surpassing 100 yards in three of the first four games and missing by just seven yards in the fourth game. Included in that run was a 195-yard effort against hapless Kansas that included the year's longest run, an 87-yard touchdown burst right up the middle.
As important as his hard running and ability to get yardage in third and fourth and short situations, Leddie Brown also showed himself to be a capable receiver who could attack the edges on quick passes.
Brown again figures to be backed up Alec Sinkfield, a breakaway threat while redshirt freshman Tony Mathis returns along with a couple of four-star recruits in Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson.
