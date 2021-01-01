MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University men’s basketball sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday.
“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” Huggins said.
The announcement was released Friday afternoon by the West Virginia University Department of Athletics and included no further information regarding the reasons nor timeline of Tshiebwe's absence.
Tshiebwe is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season.
