MORGANTOWN — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. Board of Directors has established the “Emergency Impact Fund for North Central West Virginia” to assist nonprofits in addressing the immediate impacts of COVID-19.
Recognizing the unprecedented challenges faced by the nonprofit community, YCF has contributed an initial $10,000 to this non-endowed fund. YCF encourages individuals, corporations, donor advisors, and private foundations to join this effort by making gifts to the fund. One-hundred percent of donations to this emergency fund will be distributed directly to local nonprofits most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While YCF’s primary mission is to build permanent, sustainable endowment funds to benefit our communities, the Board of Directors believes the Foundation is uniquely positioned to respond to extraordinary community needs such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The creation of the Emergency Impact Fund represents an extension of YCF’s commitment to supporting nonprofits in North Central West Virginia,” said YCF Board Chair, Jim Griffin. “This fund provides a collaborative way to support the critical work of caring for our citizens during this time of tremendous need.”
Nonprofits operating in YCF’s service area of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties will be eligible to apply for grants from this fund beginning April 1. To ease the burden on these organizations, YCF will offer a streamlined, expedited application process. The online application will be available at www.ycfwv.org.
To make a donation to the Emergency Impact Fund for North Central West Virginia, checks made payable to “YCF” may be sent to PO Box 409, Morgantown, WV 26507. Please include “Emergency Impact Fund” in the memo line. Alternatively, contributions may be made online at www.ycfwv.org/donate. All contributions are tax-deductible.
YCF’s mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit our communities. Through financial resources, YCF extends many forms of assistance to qualified people, programs and projects. Primarily serving North Central West Virginia, YCF’s underlying goal is always to enhance the quality of life for those the organization serves.
For more information please call (304) 296-3433 or visit YCF’s website at: http://www.ycfwv.org.
