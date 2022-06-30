The world in which we live has changed so much in the past 10-20 years that it sometimes makes me stop and just shake my head in disbelief.
The foundations that we stood on have eroded and the only sure footing that we can find is in the word of God and our relationship with Him through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.
If we look at the Bible as the truly inspired word of God then we begin to catch a small glimpse into the heart of God the Father and we begin to understand His unchanging love for us as His creation.
In 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3, 16-17, it says
“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.
All throughout the bible we see where God has laid out His plan for His children and we see where man has “followed God’s plan and we also see where man has gotten off track and had to face the wrath of God.
So if we look at the bible as our history book it shows us where man has missed God and also where man has walked in line with God’s plan. History is such a valuable learning tool for each of us especially today
When man walked in step with God’s plans we see God’s blessings were poured out and when we see man reject and even mock God we see where God has dealt with man as He would a rebellious child or a criminal.
Numbers 23:19 says
“God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”
Hebrews 13:8 says
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”
The word of God and the heart of God have not changed and when we realize that the societal changes that we embrace go against the word of God then we can only come to the conclusion that society, as well as ourselves have gotten way off track.
We allow man to make laws that govern us but those laws only lead to spiritual bondage for us as a people not freedom.
More and more people, more and more churches have followed the dictates of man and tried to become all inclusive while validating sin in the lives of those who are called believers.
Ask yourself why would Christ come and die to free us from sin if sin would then be accepted as our new normal?
Our God is a righteous and a Holy God who loves us and desires that we would turn from our sins and be washed in the blood of His Son Jesus. So we need to truly look at ourselves and see how we line up with what the scriptures say about true followers of Jesus. Have we examined our hearts? Have we truly repented of our sins? Have we asked Jesus to not only be our Savior but to truly be our Lord and master?
God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind.
Something has changed and it was not God!
To follow the world is easy but to follow God means that we examine ourselves and see how we line up with His unchanging word.
On July 4th we celebrate Independence Day, a celebration of freedom but true freedom, complete and eternal freedom was won on a cruel cross over 2,000 years ago at Calvary.
The Gospel of Christ has not changed we have just wandered away from the truth.
