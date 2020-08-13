West Virginia Travelers Inc.
All monthly meetings of the W.Va. Travelers are canceled indefinitely due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The group plans to start holding meetings again in 2021 when restrictions are lifted. Everyone stay safe until the virus is contained.
Bunner/Sapp Reunion
The Bunner/Sapp Reunion is cancelled for this August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Stay safe & Well. Hope to see you next year on the 3rd Sunday as usual.
Campbell’s Run Reunion
For the families of Franklin and Rachel Smith & James and Lovie Pearl Gump, this year’s reunion has been postponed until Aug. 8, 2021.
Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
Aug. 13: Park, Ridgewood, Cloverhill, Sands, South Park, Peacock, Williams, Westmont, Barnes, Larken, Cove, Carter, Hall, Dayton, Commerce, Bolten, Leslie, New, Leonard
Aug. 14: Carolyn, McLane, Morningstar, Overhill, Sunset, Hillside, Auburn, Euclid, Pittsburgh, Camden, Arch, Brighton, Dearborn, Alta Vista, Ohio
Outdoor Worship Service
Morning Star Baptist Church will begin outdoor worship on the third Sunday in August, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. You may also join us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. on Facebook or on YouTube after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. Our desire is that all remain safe so please wear mask, wash hands and practice social distancing. Most importantly, let us continue in prayer for the entire nation.
Parking Authority
The City of Fairmont Parking Authority meets Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Babcock Conference Room, Suite 104 on the first floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building, 200 Jackson St. Due to COVID-19 requirements, please wear masks when in attendance.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees Luncheon
Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in Say Boy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont. Questions 304-278-5817.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Pleasant Valley City Council
Pleasant Valley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 for its regular meeting. The public is welcome to attend.
