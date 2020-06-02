City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road Department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
June 3: East Grafton Pike, Boulevard Avenue, Sallyfield Estates, Hess Court, East Park Extension, Cable, Willetts, Owens, Winfield
June 4: The Drive, Curtis, Ross, Dodd, Oregon, Mound, Union, Cherry, Freedom, Black, Dixie, Amos, Clay
June 5: Vermont , Euclid, Conway, Kentucky, Broadway, May, Florida, Marion, Delaware, Lee
Farmer's Market
June 13 with setup beginning at 9 a..m. Trader's Alley in Mannington, sponsored by the Mannington Women's Club. Shopping begins at 10 a.m. Shop for fresh eggs, home-crafted butter, foods from local artisans. Yard sale items prohibited.
West Virginia Travelers Inc.
The WV Travelers meeting and trips will be indefinitely postponed at present. We will inform you through this Calendar Column when we can get back on schedule. If you have any questions, please contact Margaret Ann Wakefield at 304-288-1190 or 304-366-1647. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the PIN when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
