City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 7: Westlawn, Cacapon, O’Dell, Bonasso, Bailey Citcle, Dewey, Ogden, Baltimore, Taft, Uzztown, Norval, Washington, Howard, Garrett
May 8: Warren, McClure, Cleveland Avenue Extension, Sutton, Yodie, Spring Street Extension, Straight, Moyer, Celia, Holbert, Lewis, Lehman, Sands, Fitzgerald, Perry,Williams
WV Democratic Party Virtual Meeting
May 7 at 6:30 p.m. The WV Democratic Party will host a zoom call for their members. For information on call in numbers check wvdemocrats.com. For more information call Belinda Biafore, (304)641-2394
Marion County Master Gardener Online Heirloom Plant Sale
The 2020 Marion County Master Gardener plant sale will be arranged so as to best accommodate customers and to follow CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Items purchased will be picked up May 8 between 2-7 p.m. during selected times.
Contact the Master Gardeners through their facebook page or email marioncountyextension@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday: 8 p.m., “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.