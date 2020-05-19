City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 20-22: Gateway Connector
Outdoor Country Music Show
May 30 at Anna Jarvis Park, Grafton, from 6 p.m.-until. There will be no special line up except the regular stage band. Will try to work in all who want to perform. Hopefully this is the summer show opening. Food will be available. Donation is $6 for adults; free for children. Plenty of space and fresh air available. For more info,call 304-265-5549.
Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting
The decision has been made to err on the side of caution and cancel the meeting for the month of May. The meeting would have taken place on Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m. At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the meeting.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.