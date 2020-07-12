United for Kids
June 29-Aug. 7, donations needed to help young people in Marion and Taylor counties have what they need to face their day with dignity. Not all students have necessary hygiene or personal items available at home, so we need your help to make sure they stay healthy, happy, and ready to learn. The collection is a project of United Way’s Emerging Leaders program, which aims to engage individuals 20-40 in meaningful philanthropy and service. Travel size hygiene products, hand sanitizer, non-perishable snacks, female hygiene products, dental floss, and more. Collection sites are Rider Pharmacy, Fairmont; Mario’s Pizza, Mannington; Espresso Yourself, Grafton; Applebee’s, White Hall; Walmart, Grafton; and the United Way Office at 221 Washington St., Fairmont.
The Neel Reunion
Sunday, July 12 at the Winfield Community Building. Doors will open at Noon. Follow COVID-19 rules. Questions call 681-404-5490.
Malone Family Reunion
Sunday, July 12 at the Smithtown Community Center. Please bring a covered dish for the 1 p.m. meal and fellowship. Those who are anxious about COVID-19, please feel free to bring your own picnic lunch. Please email any announcements to jrm.5678@hotmail.com
Monongah High School Reunion
Monongah High Alumni Association president Linda Lopez Gandy announced that the 2020 Reunion, which had been postponed from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
July 14: Wabash, Sheridan, Fairfax, Terrace Manor, Reeves, Holly, Cochran, Graham, Erie, Vine
July 15: Coogle, Indiana Avenue, Pople, Mill, Lamont Court, King
July 16: Lower Market, Bridge, Harvey, Guffy Street Extension, Diamond Street, Lloyd, Guffy, Diamond Court, Elkins, Ferry, Newton, Front, Wilson
July 17: Belair, Courtland, Columbia, Clinton, Mulberry, McKinley, Arlington, Wiley, Harlem
Attorney General staffer to visit Marion County
July 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Mannington Senior Center outdoor pavilion, 1 Senior Dr. Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will field consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees
Luncheon will be held Wednesday, July 15 at SayBoy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont at 1 p.m. Questions call 304-278-5817.
Marion County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission
Meets July 16 at 10 a.m. in the Marion County Commission Chambers. Open to the public.
Free Outdoor Concert
July 17 at 7 p.m., GRKMANIA! to perform at Prickett’s Fort outdoor amphitheater. This three generation polka band is back by popular demand. The Joe Grkman band includes brothers Joe Jr. and Steve and grandson Mike are featured in the band that seeks to preserve the ethnic heritage of Slovenian Americans through musical performance. Prickett’s Fort State Park is located 2 miles off I-79 at exit 139. Please practice social distancing and face masks are appreciated.
Annual Meeting
July 19 at 10 a.m. with Sunday School and 11 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting for the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Marquess, Preston County pending COVID-19 guidelines by CDC and state of West Virginia with appropriate social distancing. There will not be a homecoming nor basket lunch. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting business and election of a president and a recording secretary.
Spaghetti Dinner
July 26 from Noon-4 p.m., sponsored by the Knights of Columbus in Fairmont featuring pasta, meatballs, salad, Italian bread and dessert. CARRY-OUT only. From your car you may place your order to carry-out by driving up to the main door of the Knights’ Hall on Mary Lou Retton Drive or order ahead at 304-363-6286 so they will be ready when you arrive. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Everyone is welcome!
Run To Read 5K/10K
July 31 to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Register now, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. Info, 304-366-6055.
McGinnis Reunion
Aug. 2 at Noon at Mary Lou Retton Park, Fairmont, the descendants of Francis Patrick and Mary McDaniel McGinnis will hold their annual family reunion with a covered dish meal and sharing of genealogy findings. Descendants include, Tobrey, Vincent Johnson, James McGinnis, John Peter McGinnis, Susan McGinnis, CAnfield Murphy, Elisabeth McGinnis Willmoth.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Sunday: 7 p.m., “Saturday Night Fever Group” (12& 12) Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 128 414 058 Passcode: 035293
