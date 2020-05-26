City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road Department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 27: North, Michael Dive, Rock, Avery, West Fork, Hunsaker, Calvin, Riverview, Birch, Tee, Cadet, White, Golf, Gilbob, Fairway, Shirlane, Warren
Fairmont Human Rights Commission Virtual Meeting
May 27 at 5:30 p.m. The instructions to attend the virtual meeting are listed. You can log in to the meeting starting at 5:15 p.m. Also, anyone from the public wishing to speak at the meeting will need to email Commission Chair, Brett White at brett@unitedwaymtc.com by 4:30 on Wednesday, May 27 and include the topic they wish to speak about in order to be heard.
Zoom info:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87493218118?pwd=cEE2TmR3NUNza1NDNzhPMmRseTdGdz09
Meeting ID: 874 9321 8118
Password: 26554
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd79KzqIcn
Outdoor Country Music Show
May 30 at Anna Jarvis Park, Grafton, from 6 p.m.-until. There will be no special line up except for the regular stage band. I will try to work in all who want to perform. Hopefully this is the summer show opening. Food will be available. Donation is $6 for adults; free for children. Plenty of space and fresh air available. For more info, call 304-265-5549.
West Virginia Travelers, Inc.
The WV Travelers meeting and trips will be indefinitely postponed at present. We will inform you through this Calendar Column when we can get back on schedule. If you have any questions, please contact Margaret Ann Wakefield at 304-288-1190 or 304-366-1647. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the PIN when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.