Rivesville UM Church Easter Egg Sale
Orders are now being taken for RUMC delicious homemade Easter Eggs. Flavors available are Peanut Butter, Coconut, Maple Nut and Cherry Nut. The cost is $5 and $2. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, March 29, pickup/delivery day will be Sunday, April 5 from 1-3 p.m. To place an order or for any questions call Bonnie at (304) 278-5817, Dee at (304) 2789-5001 or Roxann at (304) 777-0540.
Fish Dinners
CANCELED
Until further notice our Friday fish dinners at St. Patrick’s Church in Mannington have been suspended. We will have another fish dinner (maybe more) when gatherings are allowed to be held again. A heartwhelming thank you goes out to everyone who supported us in the last three weeks. We look forward to continuing our dinners and seeing everyone again!
Mannington Women’s Club Meeting
March 24 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, High Street, Mannington.
Fairmont Human Rights Commission
CANCELED
Due to the on-going efforts to practice social distancing as well as to follow other recommendations by the CDC, state, and federal governments regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the monthly Fairmont Human Rights Commission meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 has been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience but feel that this is what is best to keep our community healthy and safe.
Marion County Veterans Council Monthly Meeting
CANCELED
March 25 at 6 p.m. Meeting will be held at VFW Post 629. Organizations are asked to bring up-coming events to share with others. DAV Chapter 45 is the host. Please attend.
The Women of Easter Bible Study
March 26, April 2 at 5 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Join us as we follow in the footsteps of three women who journey with Jesus through Holy Week! His friend Mary anoints His feet before His burial. His mother Mary stands by Him until His last breath. And His disciple Mary Magdalene supports Him through His darkest hours. The Women of Easter Bible study will take place in the Educational Room. If you are interested in attending please contact Diana at 304-376-1759. Book should be purchased before the first meeting and we will discuss the first two chapters at the first meeting. Discussion questions are in the back of the book.
Mountain Model A Club Breakfast and Meeting
March 28 at 9 a.m. at Barb’s Restaurant in Belington, W.Va. All Model A’s and Model A friends are welcome. Jim Mattingly (304) 842-0367.
City of Fairmont Sanitary Sewer Board
CANCELED.
The planned March 31 meeting has been canceled and rescheduled for April 28 at 10 a.m.as a precautionary measure during the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marion County Solid Waste Authority Board Meeting
Every third Monday at 6 p.m. at the facility, 1532 Helen’s Run Road, Farmington.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 901 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont. OA is a fellowship of individuals who through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. More info, call Linda at (681) 758-8411.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Tuesday at 7 p.m. Rule 62 Group, Nazarene Outreach Center beside Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene, 1602 Morgantown Ave.- Open, Discussion and 8 p.m. Mannington S.O.S Group at St. Patrick’s Church, 204 Furbee Ave.- Closed, Discussion.
Celebrate Recovery
A 12 step, Christ-centered program for Hurts, Hang-ups and Habits. Large Group at 6:30, small group, 7:30, café time following. Held at South Ridge Church on Route 250 on Thursdays. Childcare can be provided. Info, call (304) 363-0190. Also on Tuesdays at Trinity Assembly of God, 5 Maranatha Dr., White Hall, a large group at 6:30, small groups at 7:30, food provided.
Narcotics Anonymous
Sundays at 2:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. Freedom Through Surrender Group, Manchin Senior Health Care, Health Education Center, 401 Guffey St., Fairmont.
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
