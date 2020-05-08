City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 12: Wabash, Sheridan, Fairfax, Terrace Manor, Reeves, Holly, Cochran, Graham, Erie, Vineridgley, Fleming, Cottage, Carlton (Lower), Floral, Nuzum, Hawthorne, Field, McNeely, Oliver, Emerson
May 13: Coogle, Indiana Avenue, Pople, Mill, Lamont Court, King, Fay, Watson, Upland, McCoy, Circle, Green, Lowell, Alexander, Hillcrest
Join in on Melva Hess’ 102nd Birthday Parade
Melva Hess was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1918 and she will be turning 102 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The community is asked to join Hess’ friends and church family who are organizing a Birthday Parade to celebrate her milestone.
At 3 p.m. on May 12, a parade of cars will drive by Hess’ home and send her greetings and best wishes. Lineup will begin at 2:45 pm at 1377 Locust Ave. in Fairmont, the former Larry Myers Jeep Dealership.
Please, respect the social distancing guidelines, remain in your vehicle before, during and after the parade.
Greet Melva by a wave from your car, create a sign wishing her well, and if you have a card for her a designated attendant will accept it on her behalf. For more information call (304)376-1759
Fairmont High School, class of 1954
The class will not meet prior to the last Thursday in June. More information closer to that date. If you have questions give, Laura a call.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Saturday: 8 p.m., “Just a Big Book Study” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 658 910 257 Passcode: 166122
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
