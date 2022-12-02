East Fairmont High School Foundation
Place your order today for your East Fairmont Alumni short or long sleeve T-shirts and long sleeve crew neck sweatshirts. Must be ordered by Nov. 30. To purchase go to the following link: https://www.customink.com/fundraising/east-fairmont-high-school-alumni-tee-shirt-1403 The Foundation is also offering Christmas ornaments imprinted with a silhouette of the Orion Lane Campus. Bulbs are $20 each and can be purchased as well. at https://forms.gle/K5bWqkS8VKhhWvYz6 For questions or additional Information please contact Foundation President David Nuzum at 304-657-1237.
Christmas Bazaar
Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Boothsville United Methodist Church on Route 73, will host a Christmas Bazaar featuring new and used Christmas decorations and baked goods for sale. Also, lunch will be for sale consisting of hotdogs and hobo beans.
Wreath Workshop
Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Prickett’s Fort State Park, 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont. This annual workshop is hosted by the Marion County Master Gardeners and allows participants to make their own holiday wreath from a wide variety of fresh greens. Cost of workshop is $20 and includes all materials. Please bring gloves, pruners, and wire cutters. Register with the Marion County Extension Office 304-367-2772.
Sagebrush Round-Up
Dec. 3, doors open at 4 p.m., food is ready for purchase at 5 and music begins at 6 p.m., featuring Donnie Leonard, The Russ Buchanan Band and The Round-Up Band. Tickets are $7 for adults at the door, children 12 and under $3. Sagebrush Round-Up, home of the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame, is located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont, just six miles east of Interstate 79.
Fairview Light Up The Night
Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m., the Town of Fairview invites Marion County to come out and take part in their tree-lighting ceremony and tour the Christmas Village, and have cookies with Santa.
18th Century Candlelight Christmas Tour
Dec. 3 from 5-8:30 p.m., Prickett’s Fort State Park, 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont. Bring the family and join us for a special interpreter-led candlelight tour of the 18th century fort and 19th century Job Prickett House. See how our ancestors celebrated this holy time of year as our staff enlightens you on the many aspects of a colonial Christmas celebration. Live, period-appropriate music will be performed in the Visitor’s Center. Final ticket sales for the candlelight tour will take place at 7:30 p.m. Daytime tours also available Dec. 2 and 4.
Holiday Bingo
Dec. 4, doors open at noon at the Knights of Columbus on Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont. Early bird 1 p.m., regular bingo 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Designer purses, cash, prizes including $1,000 gift certificate for In and Out Tire. Accepting cash only at the event. All proceeds benefit Marion County Humane Society. For more information, call 304-366-5391.
Vocal Tapestry Concert
Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., Vocal Tapestry, with accompaniment provided by piano, organ and violin will present their first public Christmas concert in three years at the First Presbyterian Church, Jackson Street, Fairmont. All are invited to this Joy Filled, Glorious Holiday event.
Christmas Tree Lighting
Dec. 8 from 6-7 p.m., Greenspace, Adams Street, downtown Fairmont featuring live music from EFHS Elizabethans and free hot chocolate.
Christmas Revue & Pageant
Dec. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., Fairmont State University Town and Gown Players and the Academy for the Arts present “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in the Wallman Hall Theatre on campus. Tickets are $12 and are on sale now and can be purchased online at fairmontstate.edu/boxoffice.
Hometown Christmas Market
Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on the gravel lot on the corner of Adams and Monroe streets, downtown Fairmont.
Taste of the Feast
Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monroe Street, Fairmont.
1954 East Fairmont High Lunch
Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., members of the East Fairmont High Class of 1954 will gather for a dutch treat lunch at Mom’s Place, 501 Hoult Rd., Fairmont. More info, Charles Bunner, 304-366-7986.
Coal Miner Swap Meet
Dec. 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the 8th Coal Miner Appreciation Day Swap Meet sponsored by the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association will be held at the Arts and Antiques Marketplace, 205 Adams St., Fairmont. The doors for vendors will open at 10 a.m. with the swap meet beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. The table rental fee is $20 per table and space is limited. For more info. contact NACMHA at nacmha@aol.com or call Red Brewer 304-837-8563 or Mike Rohaly at 304-534-1776.
Tea, Cookies, & Tour
Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Woman’s Club of Fairmont welcomes the community for tea, cookies and tours of the famous Fleming House at 300 First St., Fairmont. Admission is $10.
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Street, downtown Fairmont.
Children’s Chemistry Show
Dec. 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by hands-on activities from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at The West Virginia University C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry, Clark Hall, Room 101, 100 Prospect St., Morgantown. Free and open to the public. The show is in the tradition of the Michael Faraday Christmas Lectures. Faraday was one of the top chemistry and physics intellectuals of his time. He believed in teaching science to young people and started the Lecture Series in 1825 as a way to generate enthusiasm for science.
MCPARC Community Band Concert
Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at East Fairmont High Auditorium. Come out and enjoy some Christmas music.
Veterans Town Hall Meeting
Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m., the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act Informational Town Hall at VFW Post 573, 430 W Pike St., Clarksburg, to inform North Central West Virginia veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned. Open to the public.
Cookie Trays
Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Fairmont Eastern Star will be selling cookie trays at the Baptist Temple, 430 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont until sold out. Each tray will have a variety of 2 dozen homemade cookies for $15 per tray.
Santa Goes to College
Dec. 17-18 from Noon to 4 p.m. each day, meet Santa at the Fairmont State Falcon Center and have some cookies and photos. Sponsored by Fairmont State’s Student Government Association, this event helps raise funds for “Christmas with a Falcon,” a program that provides Christmas for 150 kids in Marion County. Santas courtesy of Fair Mountain Santa. More info at 304-880-6015.
Holiday Dinner
Dec. 18 at noon, the community is invited to Worthington Baptist Church for its holiday dinner. RSVP to 304-363-9460 so they can plan to have enough food.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Dec. 31, doors open at 7 p.m., dancing from 8:15 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. to music by The Westside Rhythm and Blues Band, at the Fairmont Knights of Columbus at 1526 Mary Lou Retton Dr. Light hors d’oeuvres and party favors will be provided. Participants are to bring their favorite entrees. A cash bar will be provided and outside alcohol beverages will not be permitted. Tickets are $30 per couple or tables with 4 couples at $120. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Knights of Columbus at 304-363-6286. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Public invited. For more information call Richard Campione at 521-596-7754 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Saturday: 8:30 p.m., Fairmont, “Saturday Night Sobriety,” Closed, Discussion, Central Church of the Nazarene, 114 Walnut Ave.
Sunday: 7 p.m., Fairmont, “Saturday Night Fever Group,” Open, Zoom, Dial 6465588656, Meeting ID: 128 414 058, Passcode: 035293 Monday: 7 p.m., Fairmont, Closed, Grace Lutheran Church, 3rd Street and Gaston Avenue.
Tuesday: 7 p.m., Fairmont, Rule 62 Group, Nazarene Outreach Center, 1602 Morgantown Ave., Open, Discussion.
Tuesday: 8 p.m., Mannington, S.O.S. Group, 700 Virginia Ave., Closed, Discussion
American Legion
Post 17 meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 629, 802 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont.
East Side Food Pantry
Open the 1st Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1602 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont, beside the First Church of the Nazarene.
Greater Paw Paw Sanitary District
The Greater Paw Paw Sanitary District will have all board meetings on the 1st Tuesday of every month at 12 p.m.
Concerned Citizens’ Group
Meets Wednesdays at noon at Mom’s Restaurant, usually with a guest speaker of interest and time for questions & discussion. Come & bring a friend. If you would like to be a speaker, please call. Questions call Jack Oliver at 304 844-6046.
Walk With Ease
Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation and the Marion County Extension Office, this exercise program can reduce pain and improve overall health. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk With Ease. Contact Jamie Carrier Jamie.carrier@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-367-2772.
