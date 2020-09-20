Transit Authority
Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m., the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority will hold its regular meeting at 400 Quincy St., 3rd Floor, Fairmont. Info, 304-366-8177 or at fmcta.com.
Attorney General Staff Visit
Sept. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., a consumer outreach and compliance specialist from the W.Va. Attorney General’s Office will field residents’ questions and complaints at the outdoor pavilion at the Mannington Senior Center at 1 Senior Dr., Mannington. Additional info, Pam Krushansky, 304-741-5834.
Solid Waste Authority
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., the marion County Solid Waste Authority hosts its monthly meeting, 1532 Helens Run Rd., Farmington. Open to the public.
Town of White Hall Building Commission
Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., the White Hall Town Council will host a meeting of its Building Commision at its Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Valley Mall. Open to the public.
Flushing and Testing Hydrants
The Fairmont Water Department will be flushing and testing hydrants in the West Side and East Side area on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The surrounding areas may be affected.
Fairmont Human Rights Commission
Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m., the Fairmont Human Rights Commission will host a virtual meeting with log-in available at 5:15 p.m. Residents who wish to speak at the meeting are required to email Commission Chair Brett White at brett@unitedwaymtc.com by 4:30 p.m. the day of the meeting and include the topic in order to be heard. us02web.zoom.us/j/86066498327?pwd=UjFzZkJPUUp3M3UzK1lHTFUyc1ZoZz09 Meeting ID: 860 6649 8327 Passcode: 26554
Clothing Giveaway
Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-Noon, at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview, 1/2 mile North of Fairview. Clothing for women, men & children. Masks must be worn,a limit of 4 adults only, no children inside the basement at this time.
Dr. D. R. Davis Golf Classic
Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., WV Caring hosts its 32nd Dr. D. R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club. Proceeds go to provide hospice care to patients in North Central West Virginia. $70 per player or $280 per team. Registration includes 18 holes of golf and cart, lunch, lots of prizes and refreshments. Register you or your team at 1-800-350-1161 or online at wvcaring.org.
Marion County Veterans Council
Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 7048 at 6 p.m. Attend the Marion County Veterans Council monthly meeting to discuss Veterans Day activities. Please attend and represent your organization.
Baked Steak Dinner
Place your order for pickup by Oct. 5 for the baked steak dinner at Highland Avenue United Methodist Men on Oct. 10. This is a take out dinner only, the cost is $13 and you can call and place your order by calling 304-366-1753, 304-366-8964 or 304-36636-1778. Pickup times run from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the church.
Senior Bowling Leagues
Now forming beginning Sept. 21 and 25. Masks and social distancing required. Friendly family atmosphere. 304-366-0631
Music Registration
Register now for private lessons at LIFE UMC School of Music, 3000 Technology Dr., Fairmont. Piano, Voice, Guitar for ages 5 to Adult, beginner to advanced. Strict COVID-19 guidelines in place. Some virtual lessons. Contact: Anne Schooley, director at anschooley@mteer.com
Alcoholics Anonymous
Sunday: 7 p.m., “Saturday Night Fever Group” (12 & 12) Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 128 414 058 Passcode: 035293
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Depression Help
Get help with depression and bipolar disorder every first and third Tuesday of each month with a support group sponsored by the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. It is a peer-led group held in a relaxed atmosphere of caring, support and understanding. Meetings are free and open to the public on Zoom. Meeting ID is 783 3701 6330 with DBSAWV as password.
