Project Graduation Cancels Pool Party
For the safety of all, the pool party scheduled for Marion County Project Graduation that was originally planned for Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. To comply with the guidelines and regulations mandated for COVID-19, instead, high school grads can take part in a “Parking Lot Prize Giveaway” to be held at the same date and time. Registration for this event is now closed. The 2020 graduates that registered for the pool party have the opportunity to win some great prizes at a “drive in” style raffle from East Marion Wave Pool parking lot.
Marion County Board of Education Parents’ Survey
Parents and guardians who will have children enrolled in the 2020-21 school year are urged to go online and take a survey about specific re-entry scenarios for the coming school year. Go to the website, marionboe.org where there is a red box titled Take Survey. Click on the red box and the survey appears. Parents can complete one survey per student who will be in Pre-K through 12th grade.
Fairmont Senior High
Class of 1954 will postpone lunch gatherings until further notice. Any questions, call Laura, 304-598-0192
Mt. Nebo Cemetery needs upkeep donations
The cemetery board requests that anyone with loved ones buried at Mount Nebo Cemetery on Bunner’s Ridge, Fairmont to send a donation to offset costs of ongoing maintenance such as mowing, cleanup and general care for the grounds. Donations may be sent to Leroy Musgrove, Jr., 687 Morgan Ridge Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554, phone number 304-677-3256.
City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road Department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
June 25: Westlawn, Cacapon, O’Dell, Bonasso, Bailey Circle, Dewey, Ogden, Baltimore, Taft, Uzztown, Norval, Washington, Howard, Garrett
June 29: Wabash, Sheridan, Fairfax, Terrace Manor, Reeves, Holly, Cochran, Graham, Erie, Vine, Ridgley, Fleming, Cottage, Carlton (Lower), Floral, Nuzum, Hawthorne, Field, Mcneely, Oliver, Emerson
June 30: Coogle, Indiana Avenue, Pople, Mill, Lamont Court, King, Fay, Watson, Upland, Mccoy, Circle, Green, Lowell, Alexander, Hillcrest
Help and Hope WV Community Meeting
The WV Bureau for Behavioral Health invites you to attend a DHHR Virtual Community Meeting with our Region 4 counties. June 23 from 3-5 p.m. for residents of Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, Braxton counties.
For more info and registration, go online at HelpandHopeWV.org/communitymeetings or call 304-366-7668.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees
Luncheon will be held July 17 at SayBoy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont at 1 p.m. Questions call 304-278-5817.
Annual Meeting
July 19 at 10 a.m. with Sunday School and 11 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting for the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Marquess, Preston County pending COVID-19 guidelines by CDC and state of West Virginia with appropriate social distancing. There will not be a homecoming nor basket lunch. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting business and election of a president and a recording secretary.
Run To Read 5K/10K
July 31 at 7 p.m. at 12th Street Pool to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Register now, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. Info, 304-366-6055.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the PIN when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday: 8 p.m., “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
