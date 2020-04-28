City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
April 29: Barry, Edgemont, Lake, Jayenne, Charles, Elm, Katherine, Fetty, River Road, Goose Run Road, Farrel, Goose Run Lane, Murray, Riverview, Bellview, Franklin, Highland, Fulton, May, Layman, Morse
April 30: Village Way, Cardinal, Morning Star, Woodland, Westwood, Beverly Way, Bell Run, Beverly Circle, Belair, Westview, Barkley, Trolly, Home, Liberty, Naomi, Russell, Violet, Sabraton, Plainview, Robin
Marion County Master Gardener Online Heirloom Plant Sale
The 2020 Marion County Master Gardener plant sale will be arranged so as to best accommodate customers and to follow CDC guidelines during the current COVID 19 restrictions.
Ordering will begin online today at noon. Plant sale will be through online purchases from a link found on the “Marion County, WV, Master Gardener Association” Facebook page or the “WVU Marion County Extension Service” Facebook page. Clicking the link will take you to the online order form that includes a list of items available, prices, and pick up time selections. After ordering, you will receive a confirmation email which will include details for pick up and payment. Ordering will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 pm.
Items purchased will be picked up May 8 between 2-7 p.m. during selected times.
Contact the Master Gardeners through their facebook page or email marioncountyextension@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.
WV Travelers Monthly Meeting
CANCELLED
The monthly meeting scheduled for April 29, will be cancelled due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Hopefully, we will be able to have a meeting on May 27.
We will try to keep our members informed when the restrictions are lifted. If we are able to meet, it will be placed in this column. Everyone stay safe until the virus is contained.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.