City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 1: Brookside, Christie, Troy Lane, Walton, Wakefield, Circle, Broadview, Crestview, Summit, Hood, Dover, Pineview, Cross, Orchard, Miller, Lockview, Greenway, Augusta, Hillview, Rock
May 4: Camden, Sterling, Spruce
Marion County Master Gardener Online Heirloom Plant Sale
The 2020 Marion County Master Gardener plant sale will be arranged so as to best accommodate customers and to follow CDC guidelines during the current COVID 19 restrictions.
Ordering will begin online today at noon. Plant sale will be through online purchases from a link found on the “Marion County, WV, Master Gardener Association” Facebook page or the “WVU Marion County Extension Service” Facebook page. Clicking the link will take you to the online order form that includes a list of items available, prices, and pick up time selections. After ordering, you will receive a confirmation email which will include details for pick up and payment. Ordering will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 pm.
Items purchased will be picked up May 8 between 2-7 p.m. during selected times.
Contact the Master Gardeners through their facebook page or email marioncountyextension@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.
EFHS Class of 1970 50th Class Reunion
POSTPONED
Due to Covid-19, the 50th class reunion planned for June 26-27, 2020 has been postponed until 2021. The reunion committee needs addresses for Sandra Dennison, Barbara Helbig, Tom Edwards, Gary Linn, Belinda Malone, Carol Satterfield and Randy Steele. For questions, please call Barbara at (304)363-5868 or Susan at (304)612-4704.
The 97th Annual Monongah High School Alumni Banquet
POSTPONED
The banquet that was scheduled for May 23,2020, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MHS Alumni board has tentatively rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Friday: 8 p.m., “Rule 62 Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 374 415 2536 Passcode: 166122
