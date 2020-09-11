Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
Sept. 14-15: East Park Avenue
Sept. 16-17: Morgantown Avenue
Sept. 18: Bridges
Fairmont Clinic Retirees Luncheon
Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1 at SayBoy Restaurant, Country Club Road. Any questions, call 304-278-5817.
Church Yard Sale
Setp. 18 from 6-8 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Meadowdale United Methodist Church, H&H Chapel, with lots of books, kids and adult clothing, toys, household items and more. There will notbe any refreshments served as in previous years. Masks are required and social distancing practiced. The address is 141 Mt. Harmony Rd., Fairmont.
West Virginia Can’t Wait Picnic
Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with lunch provided at East Marion Park, 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont.
Attorney General Staff Visit
Sept. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., a consumer outreach and compliance specialist from the W.Va. Attorney General’s Office will field residents’ questions and complaints at the outdoor pavilion at the Mannington Senior Center at 1 Senior Dr., Mannington. Additional info, Pam Krushansky, 304-741-5834.
Dr. D. R. Davis Golf Classic
Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., WV Caring hosts its 32nd Dr. D. R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club. Proceeds go to provide hospice care to patients in North Central West Virginia. $70 per player or $280 per team. Registration includes 18 holes of golf and cart, lunch, lots of prizes and refreshments. Register you or your team at 1-800-350-1161 or online at wvcaring.org.
Music Registration
Register now for private lessons at LIFE UMC School of Music, 3000 Technology Dr., Fairmont. Piano, Voice, Guitar for ages 5 to Adult, beginner to advanced. Strict COVID-19 guidelines in place. Some virtual lessons. Contact: Anne Schooley, director at anschooley@mteer.com
Alcoholics Anonymous
Sunday: 7 p.m., “Saturday Night Fever Group” (12 & 12) Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 128 414 058 Passcode: 035293
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Depression Help
Get help with depression and bipolar disorder every first and third Tuesday of each month with a support group sponsored by the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. It is a peer-led group held in a relaxed atmosphere of caring, support and understanding. Meetings are free and open to the public on Zoom. Meeting ID is 783 3701 6330 with DBSAWV as password.
