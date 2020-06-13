Fairmont Senior High School
Class of 1954 will postpone lunch gatherings until further notice. Any questions, call Laura, 304-598-0192
Mt. Nebo Cemetery needs upkeep donations
The cemetery board requests that anyone with loved ones buried at Mount Nebo Cemetery on Bunner’s Ridge, Fairmont to send a donation to offset costs of ongoing maintenance such as mowing, cleanup and general care for the grounds. Donations may be sent to Leroy Musgrove, Jr., 687 Morgan Ridge Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554, phone number 304-677-3256.
City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road Department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
June 15: Farms, Freeland, Nearway, Boyd, Bison, Laurel, Fleming, Jo Harry, Marion, West End, Edgeway, Salt Well, Lawerence, Carlone, Mack, Pennsylvania, Pell, Elk, Buffalo, Factory, Edison
June 16: Barry, Edgemont, Lake, Jayenne, Charles, Elm, Katherine, Fetty, River Road, Goose Run Road, Farrel, Goose Run Lane, Murray, Riverview, Bellview, Franklin, Highland, Fulton, May, Layman, Morse
June 17: Village Way, Cardinal, Morning Star, Woodland, Westwood, Beverly Way, Bell Run, Beverly Circle, Belair, Westview, Barkley, Trolly, Home, Liberty, Naomi, Russell, Naomi Court, Sabraton, Violet, Robin, Plainview
Marion County Solid Waste Authority
June 15 at 6 p.m., the board of the Marion County Solid Waste Authority will meet at the office in Farmington at 1532 Helens Run Rd.
Fairmont Water Board
June 16 at 3 p.m., Regular meeting via conference call at Morris Park
Pleasant Valley City Council
June 16 at 7 p.m. Seating and attendance is limited and will be enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic and the safety and well being of the public.
Fairmont Parking Authority
Canceled its June 17 meeting. There are no plans to reschedule the meeting.
West Virginia Travelers Inc.
The WV Travelers meeting and trips will be indefinitely postponed at present. We will inform you through this Calendar Column when we can get back on schedule. If you have any questions, please contact Margaret Ann Wakefield at 304-288-1190 or 304-366-1647. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the PIN when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Friday: 8 p.m., “Rule 62 Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 374 415 2536 Passcode: 166122
