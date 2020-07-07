Boil Water Advisory
The Sugar Lane Water Association in Rivesville is warning customers to boil their water before using due to a line break. Customers may experience low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration of water. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using consuming. If you have any questions please contact SLWA.
MCPARC board opening
Marion County residents who have an interest about having top-quality parks and recreational activities can apply to fill an opening on the board of directors of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission. Applications are available in the Marion County Commission office. Questions, 304-367-5400.
Marion County Board of Education Parents’ Survey
Parents and guardians who will have children enrolled in the 2020-21 school year are urged to go online and take a survey about specific re-entry scenarios for the coming school year. Go to the website, marionboe.org where there is a red box titled Take Survey. Click on the red box and the survey appears. Parents can complete one survey per student who will be in Pre-K through 12th grade.
United for Kids
June 29-Aug. 7, donations needed to help young people in Marion and Taylor counties have what they need to face their day with dignity. Not all students have necessary hygiene or personal items available at home, so we need your help to make sure they stay healthy, happy, and ready to learn. The collection is a project of United Way’s Emerging Leaders program, which aims to engage individuals 20-40 in meaningful philanthropy and service. Travel size hygiene products, hand sanitizer, non-perishable snacks, female hygiene products, dental floss, and more. Collection sites are Rider Pharmacy, Fairmont; Mario’s Pizza, Mannington; Espresso Yourself, Grafton; Applebee’s, White Hall; Walmart, Grafton; and the United Way Office at 221 Washington St., Fairmont.
Board Meeting
July 9 at 10:30 a.m., the Region VI Workforce Development ful board meets at the Marion County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. Info, Maria Larry, 304-368-9530.
Free Outdoor Concert
July 10 at 7 p.m., free, at Prickett’s Fort State Park Outdoor Amphitheater featuring Bear Hill Bluegrass offering traditional bluegrass and gospel music from the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia with the right combination of high energy, comedy, and audience participation. Prickett’s Fort State Park is located 2 miles off of I-79 at Exit 139. For more info, contact the office at 304-363-3030. In case of inclement weather, there will be no change of venue or change of date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The concert will be cancelled.
Sagebrush Round-Up
Outdoor Show, July 11, music starts at 6 p.m. with The Jack and Cindy Band, followed by The Round-Up Band. Bring your own chair and snacks. CDC guidelines on physical distancing and masks will be followed. Show will be cancelled if raining. The Sagebrush Round-Up is located at 2580 Bunner Ridge Rd., Fairmont.
The Neel Reunion
Sunday, July 12 at the Winfield Community Building. Doors will open at Noon. Follow COVID-19 rules. Questions call 681-404-5490.
Malone Family Reunion
Sunday, July 12 at the Smithtown Community Center. Please bring a covered dish for the 1 p.m. meal and fellowship. Those who are anxious about COVID-19, please feel free to bring your own picnic lunch. Please email any announcements to jrm.5678@hotmail.com
Monongah High School Reunion
Monongah High Alumni Association president Linda Lopez Gandy announced that the 2020 Reunion, which had been postponed from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission
CANCELED
Attorney General staffer to visit Marion County
July 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Mannington Senior Center outdoor pavilion, 1 Senior Dr. Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will field consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees
Luncheon will be held Wednesday, July 15 at SayBoy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont at 1 p.m. Questions call 304-278-5817.
Annual Meeting
July 19 at 10 a.m. with Sunday School and 11 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting for the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Marquess, Preston County pending COVID-19 guidelines by CDC and state of West Virginia with appropriate social distancing. There will not be a homecoming nor basket lunch. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting business and election of a president and a recording secretary.
Run To Read 5K/10K
July 31 to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Register now, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. Info, 304-366-6055.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday: 8 p.m., “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
