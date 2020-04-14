City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
April 15: 12th Street, 11th Street, 10th Street, 9th Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, East Grafton Pike, Boulevard Avenue, Sallyfield Estates, Hess Court,, East Park Extension, Cable, Willetts, Owens, Winfield
April 16: 3rd Street, 2nd Street,1st Street, Walnut, Albert Court, The Drive, Curtis, Ross, Dodd, Oregon, Mound, Union, Cherry, Freedom, Black, Dixie, Amos, Clay
April 17: Benoni, Coleman, Sylvan, Shelby, Mt. Vernon, Vermont, Euclid, Conway, Kentucky, Broadway, May, Florida, Marion, Delaware, Lee
Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting
CANCELED
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting is canceled. The meeting would have taken place on Wednesday, April 15 at 9 a.m.
Fairmont Senior High School Foundation Elimination Dinner
POSTPONED
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the elimination dinner that was scheduled for April 17, 2020 is POSTPONED to August 14, 2020. Dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday- 7 p.m. “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646)558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
