Rivesville UM Church Easter Egg Pickup/Delivery
April 5 from 1-3 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie at (304) 278-5817, Dee at (304) 2789-5001 or Roxann at (304) 777-0540.
WV Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen Pageant
POSTPONED
April 18 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Fairmont. $10 Entry – must be ages 55 & older. Any questions, please call Marcella at 304-365-0491.
Marion County Solid Waste Authority Board Meeting
Every third Monday at 6 p.m. at the facility, 1532 Helen’s Run Road, Farmington.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 901 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont. OA is a fellowship of individuals who through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. More info, call Linda at (681) 758-8411.
Alcoholics Anonymous
All Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have been cancelled until further notice. A list of online recovery meetings are listed: www.UNITYRECOVERY.ZOOM.US, www.NABYPHONE.COM, http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php, www.onlinegroupaa.org, www.aaonlinemeeting.net, www.virtual-na.org, www.na-org/meetingsearch, www.smartrecover.org/smart-recovery-toolbox/smart-recovery-online, www.smartrecovery.org/private-convenient-online-recovery-support, www.addictioncampuses.com/alcohol/apps-for-recovery, www.sobergrid.com/howitworks, www.intherooms.com/home and www.unityrecovery.zoom.us/my/allrecovery
Celebrate Recovery
A 12 step, Christ-centered program for Hurts, Hang-ups and Habits. Large Group at 6:30, small group, 7:30, café time following. Held at South Ridge Church on Route 250 on Thursdays. Childcare can be provided. Info, call (304) 363-0190. Also on Tuesdays at Trinity Assembly of God, 5 Maranatha Dr., White Hall, a large group at 6:30, small groups at 7:30, food provided.
Narcotics Anonymous
Sundays at 2:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. Freedom Through Surrender Group, Manchin Senior Health Care, Health Education Center, 401 Guffey St., Fairmont.
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
