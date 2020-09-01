Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Spaghetti Dinner
Fairmont Catholic will host a carry out Spaghetti dinner Aug. 30 at the Knights of Columbus in Fairmont. The event is from 12-4 p.m. and proceeds go towards Fairmont Catholic Grade School. Dinner Includes spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad and dessert. Donations for the meal are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.
Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
Sept. 2: Nestor, Bourbon, Eddie, Bullion, Burk, Bonview, Berkley, Broadway, McKinney, Billingslea, Bennett, Robinson, Smith, Carroll, Chew, Abbott
Sept. 3: Westlawn, Cacapon, O’Dell, Bonasso, Bailey Circle, Dewey, Ogden, Baltimore, Taft, Uzztown, Norval, Washington, Howard, Garrett
Sept. 4: Warren, McClure, Cleveland Avenue Extension, Sutton, Yodie, Spring Street Extension, Straight, Moyer, Celia, Holbert, Lewis, Lehman, Sands, Fitzgerald, Perry, Williams
Trash to Treasure Workshop
Sept. 5 at 1 p.m., Morris Park Pavilion, Fairmont, sponsored by the Marion County Historical Society Inc. $10, which covers all furnished supplies furnished & sanitizing. Presented by Stormy Brasuk. Space is limited, so RSVPs are required at 304-376-8247.
Workforce Board Development Meeting
Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m., will host a meeting of the Region VI Workforce Development Full board at the Marion County Convention & Visitors Bureau headquarters, 1000 Cole St., Pleasant Valley, off the Gateway Connector. More info, Maria Larry, 304-368-9530.
Fish Dinner
Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m., sponsored by St Peter the Fisherman, Fairmont, at the Knights of Columbus on Mary Lou Retton Drive. Carry-out only. The menu is baked cod filet, scalloped potatoes, macaroni and cheese, slaw, green beans, Italian bread and dessert. $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. From your car, you may place your order or orders may be called in ahead by phoning 304-363-6286 or 304-363-2793 so they will be ready when you arrive. Everyone is welcome!
Attorney General Staffer Visit
Sept. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., a consumer outreach and compliance specialist from the W.Va. Attorney General’s Office will field residents’ questions and complaints at the outdoor pavilion at the Mannington Senior Center at 1 Senior Dr., Mannington. Additional info, Pam Krushansky, 304-741-5834.
Fairmont Sewer Board
Due to a lack of a quorum, the August meeting of the Fairmont City Sanitary Sewer Board did not meet. The September meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. in wastewater treatment plant conference room.
Music Registration
Register now for private lessons at LIFE UMC School of Music, 3000 Technology Dr., Fairmont. Piano, Voice, Guitar for ages 5 to Adult, beginner to advanced. Strict COVID-19 guidelines in place. Some virtual lessons. Contact: Anne Schooley, director at anschooley@mteer.com
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Depression Help
Get help with depression and bipolar disorder every first and third Tuesday of each month with a support group sponsored by the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. It is a peer-led group held in a relaxed atmosphere of caring, support and understanding. Meetings are free and open to the public on Zoom. Meeting ID is 783 3701 6330 with DBSAWV as password.
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.