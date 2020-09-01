Jack Lee Layman, 88 of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sept 13, 1931 in Fairmont, son of the late Luther George and Jeanette Marie Weaver Layman. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM at WV National Ceme…