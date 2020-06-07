Mt. Nebo Cemetery needs upkeep donations
The cemetery board requests that anyone with loved ones buried at Mount Nebo Cemetery on Bunner’s Ridge, Fairmont to send a donation to offset costs of ongoing maintenance such as mowing, cleanup and general care for the grounds. Donations may be sent to Leroy Musgrove, Jr., 687 Morgan Ridge Rd., Fairmont, WV 26554, phone number 304-677-3256.
City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road Department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
June 5: Vermont , Euclid, Conway, Kentucky, Broadway, May, Florida, Marion, Delaware, Lee
June 8: Sally Field Estates, Maryland
June 9: 6th, 7th, 8th, Outlook, Prospect, Fleming Road, Henry, Market, Cole, Clark, Baldwin, Tygart, Blaine, Haymond, Orr, Clay, Satterfield
June 10: Pine Hills, Hollen, Woodside, Avalon, Greenwood, West Hills, Lincoln, Brown, Wood, Pearl, Ash, Linwood, Newton, Linden
Farmer’s Market
June 13 with setup beginning at 9 a..m. Trader’s Alley in Mannington, sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club. Shopping begins at 10 a.m. Shop for fresh eggs, home-crafted butter, foods from local artisans. Yard sale items prohibited.
9th Annual Jerry Ragen Memorial Car Show
June 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Baptist Temple Parking lot on Morgantown Avenue. $10 registration per car, Free admission.
West Virginia Travelers Inc.
The WV Travelers meeting and trips will be indefinitely postponed at present. We will inform you through this Calendar Column when we can get back on schedule. If you have any questions, please contact Margaret Ann Wakefield at 304-288-1190 or 304-366-1647. Stay safe and hope to see you soon.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the PIN when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Sunday: 7 p.m., “Saturday Night Fever Group” (12& 12) Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 128 414 058 Passcode: 035293
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.