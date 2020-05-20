City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 21-22: Gateway Connector
Fairmont Building Commission Meeting
May 26 at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the Public Safety Building, 500 Quincy St., Fairmont.
Dial in information:
1. Dial: 1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
2. Enter in the meeting number (access code): 126 424 9582
3. Enter in the meeting password: 1234
Attendees can join starting at 1:45. The meeting will expire at 4:00.
Outdoor Country Music Show
May 30 at Anna Jarvis Park, Grafton, from 6 p.m.-until. There will be no special line up except the regular stage band. Will try to work in all who want to perform. Hopefully this is the summer show opening. Food will be available. Donation is $6 for adults; free for children. Plenty of space and fresh air available. For more info,call 304-265-5549.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday: 8 p.m., “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
