Bunner/Sapp Reunion
The Bunner/Sapp Reunion is cancelled for this August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Stay safe & Well. Hope to see you next year on the 3rd Sunday as usual.
White Family Reunion on Zoom
Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. EDT, the descendants of William White (1783-1860) and Mary (Darling) White (1791-1878) and their eleven children (Stephen, John Darling, James, Michael, Thomas, Joseph Shackelford, Lydia Ann, Richard Armstrong, Simon Lauch and Daniel) will meet for the 131st time via ZOOM. To participate in the Zoom Reunion contact Elizabeth Martineau before Aug. 4. Elizabeth.martineau@comcast.net or call 703-519-7423 to register to be able to participate in the Zoom call.
Marion County Board of Education
July 30 at 4 p.m. at East Fairmont High Audition, a work session to discuss fall school re-entry.
United for Kids
June 29-Aug. 7, donations needed to help young people in Marion and Taylor counties have what they need to face their day with dignity. Not all students have necessary hygiene or personal items available at home, so we need your help to make sure they stay healthy, happy, and ready to learn. The collection is a project of United Way’s Emerging Leaders program, which aims to engage individuals 20-40 in meaningful philanthropy and service. Travel size hygiene products, hand sanitizer, non-perishable snacks, female hygiene products, dental floss, and more. Collection sites are Rider Pharmacy, Fairmont; Mario’s Pizza, Mannington; Espresso Yourself, Grafton; Applebee’s, White Hall; Walmart, Grafton; and the United Way Office at 221 Washington St., Fairmont.
Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
July 31: Squibb Wilson Boulevard, Short, Lower Hillcrest, College Park, Fennimore, Bryant, Glenn
Aug. 4: Rosewood, Boxwood, Kaufman, Meadowlane, Tiano, Huffman, Gary, Fairfield, Foxhill, C’anna Square, Dogwood, Cedar, Evergreen
Aug. 5: North, Michael Drive, Rocky, Avery, West Fork, Hunsaker, Calvin, Riverview, Birch, Tee, Cadet, White, Golf, Gilbob, Fairway, Shirlane, Warren
Free COVID-19 Testing
Aug. 1 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Windmill Park, Fairmont. It’s easy. It’s free. It’s painless. Sponsored by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Questions, contact Task Force Commissioners Romelia Hodges or Tiffany Walker Samuels at 304-933-9693.
Attorney General Mobile Office
Aug. 3 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., the West Virginia Attorney General will have a representative at the Fairview Senior Center front porch, 404 Main St., Fairview to allow residents to discuss and ask questions about any type of consumer-related issues they have.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees Luncheon
Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in Sayboy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont. Questions 304-278-5817.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Friday: 8 p.m., “Rule 62 Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 374 415 2536 Passcode: 166122
