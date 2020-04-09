City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
April 13: Gaston, Virginia, Beverly Estates
April 14: Beverly Road, 14th Street, Chamberlain, Plaza, Minor, Moore, 13th Street, Race, Harr, Mason, Palatine, Lemley, Grandview, Potomac, Hilltop, Jacobs, Connecticut
April 15: 12th Street, 11th Street, 10th Street, 9th Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, East Grafton Pike, Boulevard Avenue, Sallyfield Estates, Hess Court,, East Park Extension, Cable, Willetts, Owens, Winfield
April 16: 3rd Street, 2nd Street,1st Street, Walnut, Albert Court, The Drive, Curtis, Ross, Dodd, Oregon, Mound, Union, Cherry, Freedom, Black, Dixie, Amos, Clay
April 17: Benoni, Coleman, Sylvan, Shelby, Mt. Vernon, Vermont, Euclid, Conway, Kentucky, Broadway, May, Florida, Marion, Delaware, Lee
Fairmont City Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 meeting is canceled.
Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting
CANCELED
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting is canceled. The meeting would have taken place on Wednesday, April 15 at 9 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous
All Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have been cancelled until further notice. A list of online recovery meetings are listed: www.UNITYRECOVERY.ZOOM.US, www.NABYPHONE.COM, http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php, www.onlinegroupaa.org, www.aaonlinemeeting.net, www.virtual-na.org, www.na-org/meetingsearch, www.smartrecover.org/smart-recovery-toolbox/smart-recovery-online, www.smartrecovery.org/private-convenient-online-recovery-support, www.addictioncampuses.com/alcohol/apps-for-recovery, www.sobergrid.com/howitworks, www.intherooms.com/home and www.unityrecovery.zoom.us/my/allrecovery
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.