City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 18-19: East Park Avenue, Speedway Avenue
May 20-22: Gateway Connector
FMCTA Monthly Board Meeting
May 18 at 3:30 at the Fairmont Marion County Transit Authority, 400 Quincy Street, 3rd Floor. (304) 366-8177 or www.fmcta.com
Marion County Solid Waste Authority Monthly Board Meeting
May 18 at 6 p.m. to be held at their facility at 1532 Helens Run Rd, Farmington. Open to the public, but will be maintaining social distancing.
Fairmont Parking Authority Meeting
The decision has been made to err on the side of caution and cancel the meeting for the month of May. The meeting would have taken place on Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m. At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the meeting.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Saturday: 8 p.m., “Just a Big Book Study” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 658 910 257 Passcode: 166122
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
