Marion County Board of Education Parents’ Survey
Parents and guardians who will have children enrolled in the 2020-21 school year are urged to go online and take a survey about specific re-entry scenarios for the coming school year. Go to the website, marionboe.org where there is a red box titled Take Survey. Click on the red box and the survey appears. Parents can complete one survey per student who will be in Pre-K through 12th grade.
United for Kids
June 29-Aug. 7, donations needed to help young people in Marion and Taylor counties have what they need to face their day with dignity. Not all students have necessary hygiene or personal items available at home, so we need your help to make sure they stay healthy, happy, and ready to learn. The collection is a project of United Way’s Emerging Leaders program, which aims to engage individuals 20-40 in meaningful philanthropy and service. Travel size hygiene products, hand sanitizer, non-perishable snacks, female hygiene products, dental floss, and more. Collection sites are Rider Pharmacy, Fairmont; Mario’s Pizza, Mannington; Espresso Yourself, Grafton; Applebee’s, White Hall; Walmart, Grafton; and the United Way Office at 221 Washington St., Fairmont.
Hot Dog Sale
July 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rivesville United Methodist Church, 3rd & Jasper Streets. Carry out only. Orders taken at door, delivered to vehicle. Girl Scouts will be selling cookies. We ask for your patience during this time.
Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission
Annual awards, July 12 at 2 p.m., at the Central Christian Church, 1640 Big Tree Dr., Fairmont. This year’s awardees are T. J. Bean (Music Education), Brian Conaway (Folk Music), Eric Lewis (Music Performance), Jamie Colanero (Landscape Design), Linda Elmer (Art), Josie Plachta (Theatre Education), Melva Hess (Patron of the Arts), FSU senior Sarah Esposito (Music), FSHS senior Kate Dillon (Music), NMHS senior Jacob McCann (Music) and EFHS senior Alexa Morgan (Music). Because of the pandemic, only family members and friends of the honorees as well as faculty mentors of the four student honorees are invited to the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Commission’s Facebook page. Social distancing and masks will be expected of all attendees.
Attorney General staffer to visit Marion County
July 14 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Mannington Senior Center outdoor pavilion, 1 Senior Dr. Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will field consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees
Luncheon will be held Wednesday, July 15 at SayBoy Restaurant, Country Club Road, Fairmont at 1 p.m. Questions call 304-278-5817.
Annual Meeting
July 19 at 10 a.m. with Sunday School and 11 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting for the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Marquess, Preston County pending COVID-19 guidelines by CDC and state of West Virginia with appropriate social distancing. There will not be a homecoming nor basket lunch. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting business and election of a president and a recording secretary.
Run To Read 5K/10K
July 31 to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Register now, $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. Info, 304-366-6055.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Friday: 8 p.m., “Rule 62 Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 374 415 2536 Passcode: 166122
