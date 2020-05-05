City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
May 6: Nestor, Bourbon, Eddie, Bullion, Burk, Bonview, Berkley, Broadway, Mckinney, Billingslea, Bennett, Robinson, Smith, Carroll, Chew, Abbott
May 7: Westlawn, Cacapon, O’Dell, Bonasso, Bailey Citcle, Dewey, Ogden, Baltimore, Taft, Uzztown, Norval, Washington, Howard, Garrett
WV Democratic Party Virtual Meeting
May 7 at 6:30 p.m. The WV Democratic Party will host a zoom call for their members. For information on call in numbers check wvdemocrats.com. For more information call Belinda Biafore, (304)641-2394
EFHS MOTHER’S DAY FERN SALE
CANCELED
Due to the restrictions regarding COVID-19 and the fact that schools have been closed for rest of this school year, we regret that the Annual Mother’s Day Fern Sale sponsored by EFHS Foundation will not be available this May 10.
Marion County Master Gardener Online Heirloom Plant Sale
The 2020 Marion County Master Gardener plant sale will be arranged so as to best accommodate customers and to follow CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Ordering will begin online today at noon. Plant sale will be through online purchases from a link found on the “Marion County, WV, Master Gardener Association” Facebook page or the “WVU Marion County Extension Service” Facebook page. Clicking the link will take you to the online order form that includes a list of items available, prices, and pick up time selections. After ordering, you will receive a confirmation email which will include details for pick up and payment. Ordering will close on Wednesday, May 6 at 6 pm.
Items purchased will be picked up May 8 between 2-7 p.m. during selected times.
Contact the Master Gardeners through their facebook page or email marioncountyextension@mail.wvu.edu with any questions.
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21 through Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.-Noon. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday: 7 p.m., “Wednesday Night Closed Discussion Group” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 268 203 291 Passcode: 070946
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.