Rivesville UM Church Easter Egg Sale
Orders are now being taken for RUMC delicious homemade Easter Eggs. Flavors available are Peanut Butter, Coconut, Maple Nut and Cherry Nut. The cost is $5 and $2. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, March 29, pickup/delivery day will be Sunday, April 5 from 1-3 p.m. To place an order or for any questions call Bonnie at (304) 278-5817, Dee at (304) 2789-5001 or Roxann at (304) 777-0540.
Fish Fry Dinner
Through Apr. 3, every Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah. Stations of the Cross are after at 6:30. Take outs are available. Drinks will be provided and desserts made by some Great Cooks in our Parish. We have new side dishes that are delicious. Prices for the dinners are $9 for adults and $5 for children.
Lenten Fish Dinner
Through Apr. 3., each Friday evening during Lent. Sponsored by St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Fairmont. Located in the Church Hall on Jackson Street. The menu is baked cod filet, scalloped potatoes, macaroni and cheese, slaw, green beans, Italian bread, dessert, and drinks. Take-outs begin at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 and Fairmont Catholic Grade School students. Everyone is welcome!
Fish Dinners
Through Apr. 3 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Parish Hall, in Mannington will be serving fish dinners every Friday during Lent. Dine in and take out are both available. Cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Looking forward to seeing everyone again this year!
Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission
March 10 at 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission meets in the Marion County Commission Chambers at 10 a.m., which is open to the public.
National Nutrition Month Open House
March 11 from 1-3 p.m. at John Manchin Healthcare Center, 401 Guffey St. Come and speak to a dietician about your nutrition. Open to the public. Free samples and refreshments. For more information contact Norma at 304-363-2500 Ext. 10.
Workforce Development Board
March 12 at 10:30 a.m., the full board of the Region VI Workforce Development Board meets at the Marion County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, 1000 Cole St., Fairmont. Info, Maria Larry, (9304) 368-9530.
The Women of Easter Bible Study
March 12, 19, 26, April 2 at 5 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Join us as we follow in the footsteps of three women who journey with Jesus through Holy Week! His friend Mary anoints His feet before His burial. His mother Mary stands by Him until His last breath. And His disciple Mary Magdalene supports Him through His darkest hours. The Women of Easter Bible study will take place in the Educational Room. If you are interested in attending please contact Diana at 304-376-1759. Book should be purchased before the first meeting and we will discuss the first two chapters at the first meeting. Discussion questions are in the back of the book.
WV Caring Job Fair
March 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the WV Caring office at 1406 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont. Steve Smith, vice president of human resources, will be on hand to discuss positions available in the area.
Smithtown Breakfast
March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Smithtown Community Center, 56 Smithtown School Road, Morgantown, WV 26508, between Morgantown and Fairmont on old Route 73 near White Day Golf Course. Serving Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Grits, Home Fries, Scrambled Eggs, Hot Cakes, Fruit, and Drinks. Cost is by Donation. Ample Parking and Handicap Ramp Take Outs Available Phone (304) 612-0073 or (304) 363-5807.
Clothing Giveaway
March 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
Hot Dog and Bake Sale
March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rivesville Fire Department. Sponsored by the Rivesville Ladies Auxillary.
Hot Dog & Bake Sale
March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ballah Chapel, Grant Town
Clothing Giveaway
March 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Mt. Sharon UMC, 1131 Mt. Zion Rd., Fairmont.
Pizza, Sandwich, and Salad Sale
March 14 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fairview Fire Department. Eat in or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904 to place carry out orders. Free coffee and cookies, plus handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Sagebrush Round-up
March 14, music starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. beginning with Open Stage followed by The Round-Up Band,John Daugherty and then Tane’ Lynne & Shadow Creek. $7 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12. Come early and try one of our home cooked dinners just like mom used to make. Located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont, just six miles east of Interstate 79.
Marine Corps Breakfast
March 15 at 9 am at Mom’s Restaurant. Hope to see a lot of Marines join us.
Free Spaghetti Dinner for Marion County Residents
March 15 from 1-5 p.m. at Fairmont Senior High.
Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Meeting
March 16 at at 12:30 p.m. at the main office of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Building.
The Marion County Association of Retired School Employees Meeting
March 17 at Noon at Muriale’s.
City of Fairmont Parking Authority Annual Meeting
March 18 at 9 a.m. will be held in the City Managers Conference Room, Suite 305, 3rd Floor, City-County Complex, 200 Jackson Street, Fairmont, Marion County, West Virginia.
Fairmont Clinic Retirees Luncheon
March 18 at 1 p.m at Say-Boy Restaurant, 1228 County Club Rd., Fairmont.
Project Graduation 2020 Planning Meeting
March 19 at 6 p.m. at Marion Co. Parks and Rec. office. All students, and parents of both graduates and underclassmen are necessary for this event to take place. Finalizing plans, projects, and prizes for the event are underway for this important once in a lifetime event. Volunteers are needed during the planning stages as well as the night of. If you cannot attend the meeting but wish to help in any way call (304) 363-4040. Donations or prizes are also needed and may be mailed to P.O. Box 537 Fairmont comments can also be directed to mcprojectgrad@gmail.com.
Fairmont Eagles Dance Party
March 20 from 8-11 p.m. at the Fairmont Eagles 2373, 305 1st Street, Fairmont WV. The Billy Z Band will be playing for our Entertainment. Open to the Public – $5.00 Cover Charge. Come out and enjoy good music with good People, and join us for a night of Dancing and Fun! For more info call (304) 363-9718
Spring Fling Craft Show
March 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Methodist Church, 301 Diamond St. Crafters and vendors from four states will be displaying their wares. Flea market table for the benefit of the church and surrounding community projects. Food will be available. Project provided by the Mary Priscilla Group.
Spaghetti Dinner
March 22 from 12-3 pm at the Police Reserve Building at East Marion Park. Given by The Marion County Vietnam Memorial. Children $4 Adults $9 all take outs $10.00.
Spaghetti Dinner
March 22 from Noon to 4 p.m. at McCurdysville Comm. Featuring spaghetti & meatballs, salad, bread, soft drink and dessert. $9 for adults and $5 under 12 yrs. Carry out available. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building upkeep. Call (304)278-5469 or (304)278-5905 if any questions.
Country Music Show
March 22 from 2-5 p.m. at the Winfield Community Building. Featured artists will be Pam Lyons, Cheryl Canfield and Linda Lee. Also the Last Dance Band with musicians Khris Musgrove, Becky Linton, Tobey Knight, Ryan Ross, Ronnie Vandergrift and Mark Scott. There will be open mic, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Kitchen will be open. Cost $6 donation and children under 12 free. Information call Peggy (304) 844-6603 or (304) 363-4239 or Helen at (304) 363-5141.
Marion County Veterans Council Monthly Meeting
March 25 at 6 p.m. Meeting will be held at VFW Post 629. Organizations are asked to bring up-coming events to share with others. DAV Chapter 45 is the host. Please attend.
Mountain Model A Club Breakfast and Meeting
March 28 at 9 a.m. at Barb’s Restaurant in Belington, W.Va. All Model A’s and Model A friends are welcome. Jim Mattingly (304) 842-0367.
6th Annual STRIKE OUT CANCER
March 28 at Noon-3 p.m. at Fairmont Bowling Center. Kickin’ Cancer Relay For Life Fundraiser. $15 per participant: Includes: Team of 5; Unlimited Bowling; Free shoe rental; Food & Fun. Extras: 50/50 drawing; Door prizes and Raffles. Spectators $5. RSVP by March 23rd to John Satterfield at (304) 657-9265
Marion County Solid Waste Authority Board Meeting
Every third Monday at 6 p.m. at the facility, 1532 Helen’s Run Road, Farmington.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 901 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont. OA is a fellowship of individuals who through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. More info, call Linda at (681) 758-8411.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Wednesday at 12 p.m. The Friendship Group at 211 Adams St., 4th Floor- Open, Discussion or 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Closed Group at John Manchin Senior Health Care, 401 Guffey St. – Closed, Discussion.
Celebrate Recovery
A 12 step, Christ-centered program for Hurts, Hang-ups and Habits. Large Group at 6:30, small group, 7:30, café time following. Held at South Ridge Church on Route 250 on Thursdays. Childcare can be provided. Info, call (304) 363-0190. Also on Tuesdays at Trinity Assembly of God, 5 Maranatha Dr., White Hall, a large group at 6:30, small groups at 7:30, food provided.
Narcotics Anonymous
Sundays at 2:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. Freedom Through Surrender Group, Manchin Senior Health Care, Health Education Center, 401 Guffey St., Fairmont.
Email your Community Calendar items to calendars@timeswv.com. Please type the word Calendar in your email Subject Line and include all of the Ws, Who, What, Where, When and if the event is a benefit for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.