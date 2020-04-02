City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
April 6: Rosewood, Boxwood, Kaufman, Meadowlane, Tiano, Huffman, Gary, Fairfield, Foxhill, C’anna Square, Dogwood, Cedar, Evergreen
April 7: North, Michael Drive, Rocky, Avery, West Fork, Hunsaker, Calvin, Riverview, Birch, Tee, Cadet, White, Golf, Gilbob, Fairway, Shirlane, Warren
April 8: Sunshine Way, Wayside, Joe, Franklin, Greenfield, Linda, Glenwood, Brightwood, Westbrook, Skyline, Cardelia, Waterside, Pleasant View, River Crest, Emily, Idlewyle, Otahurst
April 9: Braddock, Concord, Kennywood, Ridgewood, Maplewood, Michael, Mazewood, Furbee, Jarrett, Clifton, Crestmont, Green Gables, Beach
Alcoholics Anonymous
All Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have been cancelled until further notice. A list of online recovery meetings are listed: www.UNITYRECOVERY.ZOOM.US, www.NABYPHONE.COM, http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php, www.onlinegroupaa.org, www.aaonlinemeeting.net, www.virtual-na.org, www.na-org/meetingsearch, www.smartrecover.org/smart-recovery-toolbox/smart-recovery-online, www.smartrecovery.org/private-convenient-online-recovery-support, www.addictioncampuses.com/alcohol/apps-for-recovery, www.sobergrid.com/howitworks, www.intherooms.com/home and www.unityrecovery.zoom.us/my/allrecovery
