June 29-Aug. 7, donations needed to help young people in Marion and Taylor counties have what they need to face their day with dignity. Not all students have necessary hygiene or personal items available at home, so we need your help to make sure they stay healthy, happy, and ready to learn. The collection is a project of United Way’s Emerging Leaders program, which aims to engage individuals 20-40 in meaningful philanthropy and service. Travel size hygiene products, hand sanitizer, non-perishable snacks, female hygiene products, dental floss, and more. Collection sites are Rider Pharmacy, Fairmont; Mario’s Pizza, Mannington; Espresso Yourself, Grafton; Applebee’s, White Hall; Walmart, Grafton; and the United Way Office at 221 Washington St., Fairmont.
Morning Star Baptist Church
Has canceled all activities at the church until further notice, including morning worship service. Sunday worship is online at 11 a.m. on Facebook or YouTube after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. The church wishes that all remain safe so please wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing. Most importantly, let us continue in prayer for the entire nation.
Monongah High School Reunion
Monongah High Alumni Association president Linda Lopez Gandy announced that the 2020 Reunion, which had been postponed from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Fairmont Road Department will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are asked to park off street on these dates.
July 16: Lower Market, Bridge, Harvey, Guffy Street Extension, Diamond Street, Lloyd, Guffy, Diamond Court, Elkins, Ferry, Newton, Front, Wilson
July 17: Belair, Courtland, Columbia, Clinton, Mulberry, McKinley, Arlington, Wiley, Harlem
Marion County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission
Meets July 16 at 10 a.m. in the Marion County Commission Chambers. Open to the public.
Free Outdoor Concert
CANCELED July 17 event and all other planned Prickett’s Fort State Park concerts this summer.
Sagebrush RoundUp
July 18, music begins outdoors at 6 p.m. Bring your own snacks and chair to enjoy The Whiskey River Band, Chuck Comas and The Round-Up Band.
Music in the Park
July 18 from 6-0 p.m. at Anna Jarvis Park in Grafton featuring the The Anna Jarvis Stage Band, open mic and special guests Linda Parker and Burl Smith. Admission is a $6 donation. Children admitted free. Food available for purchase. Outside music with plenty of room. For more info, call 304-265-5549.
Annual Meeting
July 19 at 10 a.m. with Sunday School and 11 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting for the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Marquess, Preston County pending COVID-19 guidelines by CDC and state of West Virginia with appropriate social distancing. There will not be a homecoming nor basket lunch. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting business and election of a president and a recording secretary.
Fairmont Parking Authority
July 22 meeting has been canceled with no plans to reschedule.
Grief Share
Help is available as you deal with the loss of a loved one. A new session will begin Aug. 10 and run through Nov. 2. These sessions will be in-person sessions and will be held at LIFE United Methodist Church, 3000 Technology Dr., from 6-8 p.m. each Monday. We will be social distancing, and we ask each attendee to wear a mask. Please call 304-363-4486 or 304-366-2104 to register or for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday: 8 p.m., “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
