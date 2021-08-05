Free Outdoor Concert
Aug. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m., Prickett’s Fort State Park, 88 State Park Rd., Fairmont, country singer Jeffrey Wayne may have grown up among the red clay of Georgia, but is really a hard driving country singer from the hills of West Virginia. West Virginia was the place Jeffrey found himself and his sound. Cutting his teeth in bars, coffee shops, and anywhere people would listen, leading to a record contract with Mon Hills Records in 2018. Prickett’s Fort State Park Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.
Taste of New Orleans
Aug. 7 at 6-11 p.m., Palatine Park presents Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Kat Wright and The Rebirth Brass band. Blair Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920’s style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. What he created was a sound that both modern and deeply rooted in the past. Kat Wright, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Add to that voice a phenomenal stage presence and the combination proves immediately enchanting. Whether seen on HBO’s “Treme” or at The Maple Leaf, Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is a true New Orleans institution. Formed in 1983 by the Frazier brothers, the band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to playing festivals and stages all over the world.
Sagebrush Round-Up
Aug. 7, doors open at 4 p.m., the Sagebrush Round-Up will have Open Stage, The Round-Up Band, featuring Jim King and The Project band. $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12. Sagebrush Round-Up is located on Bunner Ridge Road near Fairmont, six miles east of Interstate 79.
Music in the Park
Aug. 7 from 6-9 p.m., head to Anna Jarvis Park for Music in The Park Show with the Anna Jarvis Stage Band, Open Mic, and special guest Linda Lee. $6 donation. Children admitted free. Food and drink available for purchase. For more info., call 304-265-5549.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.