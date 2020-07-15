Sagebrush RoundUp
July 18, music begins outdoors at 6 p.m. Bring your own snacks and chair to enjoy The Whiskey River Band, Chuck Comas and The Round-Up Band.
Music in the Park
July 18 from 6-0 p.m. at Anna Jarvis Park in Grafton featuring the The Anna Jarvis Stage Band, open mic and special guests Linda Parker and Burl Smith. Admission is a $6 donation. Children admitted free. Food available for purchase. Outside music with plenty of room. For more info, call 304-265-5549.
Ronnie Milsap in Concert
Aug. 15, doors open at 6:30 p.m. with concessions, including beer and wine at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, 444 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. With six Grammys, 40 No. 1 hits, five decades of charted hits, and epic titles such as CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards, audiences are in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat. Tickets range from $48.50 to $78.50. Order tickets at 855-773-6283.
