Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.