Sagebrush Round-Up
June 5, doors open at 4 p.m., Open Stage from 6-6:30 p.m., The Round-Up Band from 6:30-7:15 p.m., Todd VanGilder from 7:20-8:15 p.m. and The Project Band from 8:30-close. $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12. The Sagebrush Round-Up is located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont, just six miles east of Interstate 79.
Music in the Park
June 5 from 6-9 p.m., head to Grafton’s Anna Jarvis park for live music featuring the Anna Jarvis Stage Band, open mic and special guest “Flannel.” Admission is a $6 donation. Children admitted free. Food available for purchase. For more info., call 304-265-5549.
Free Concert at Prickett’s Fort
June 11 from 7-8:30 p.m., come out to Prickett’s Fort and enjoy a performance by Pete Kosky and Dave O’Dell as the MacAbre Bros. They first appeared together in 1998 at Snowshoe Mountain, where they were asked to perform together for a group of postal workers and the MacAbre Brothers were born playing venues such as the West Virginia State Folk Festival, Snowshoe and many others. Free and open to the public. The fort is located at 88 State Park Rd, Fairmont, two miles from Interstate 79 at Exit 139.
First Big Saturday Jam
June 5, beginning at 6 p.m., Palatine Park will host the First Big Saturday Jam featuring Slater Williams, Weary Space Wanderer and Big Eyed Phish. Admission to the concert is free.
