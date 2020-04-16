City of Fairmont Street Sweeping Schedule
Road department crews will conduct street sweeping between 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Residents are asked to not park on the streets on days scheduled for sweeping.
April 17: Benoni, Coleman, Sylvan, Shelby, Mt. Vernon, Vermont, Euclid, Conway, Kentucky, Broadway, May, Florida, Marion, Delaware, Lee
WV Caring Spring Grief Support Groups
Due to the COVID –19 pandemic, WV Caring is offering its Spring Grief Support Groups over the phone. The groups will be held every Tuesday from April 21st through Tuesday, June 30th at 11 AM to 12 PM. To attend, please call in using the toll-free conference number 1-681-214-2801 and enter the pin number when requested Pin # 4444#.
A member of the WV Caring Bereavement team will be facilitating the groups. We remain here for you during this situation and your grief journey. For more info, call Kadie Baker at 1-800-350-1161 or email kbaker@wvcaring.org.
Fairmont Senior High School Foundation Elimination Dinner
POSTPONED
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the elimination dinner that was scheduled for April 17, 2020 is POSTPONED to August 14, 2020. Dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Thursday- 8 p.m. “Sobriety Unlimited” Dial (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 733 1910 6840 Passcode: 074166
